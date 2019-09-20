DOLPHINS

Source: Rosen to start

Josh Rosen was named the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to a league source.

The news broke hours after Dolphins Coach Brian Flores spoke to reporters Thursday, and reiterated that Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Dolphins starter "right now."

"Now" only lasted a few more hours. Flores decided on the switch after practice Thursday.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, split reps in practice this week with Fitzpatrick, who struggled during two blowout losses to begin the season.

While he played extensively for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, he will start for the first time Sunday for the Dolphins, who gave up a second and fifth-round draft pick in a trade for him last April.

Rosen appeared in 13 games, starting 14, for Arizona last year. He completed just 55.2% of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In other Dolphins news, the team claimed former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers Thursday.

The defensive end was cut by the Cowboys on Wednesday after demanding his release. He was displeased with his role on the team after Dallas made him inactive the first two weeks of the season.

BROWNS

Starters missing

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns could be missing several starters Sunday night when they face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice Thursday.

Njoku broke his right wrist in Monday's win over the Jets and may need surgery. Coach Freddie Kitchens said the team is still exploring medical options with the third-year tight end.

One of the team's captains, Kirksey is also facing a possible operation and Kitchens said "we are talking to other doctors to see what the action is."

If Kirksey can't play, rookie Mack Wilson will start in his spot. Wilson had four tackles against the Jets.

Hubbard was in Cleveland's locker room wearing a walking boot. Justin McCray, who was signed last month, would replace him in the starting lineup.

RAIDERS-PACKERS

WR Davis acquired

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

The Raiders finalized the deal Thursday to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.

Davis was originally a fifth-round pick out of California by Green Bay in 2016. He has played 31 games, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has been primarily used as a return specialist, averaging 11.2 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.

He played only two games in 2018 because of a hamstring injury.

The Raiders waived DB Juston Burris to make room on the roster.

JETS

Adams appeals fine

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is appealing his fine from the NFL for roughing the passer against Cleveland and said officials apologized after the game for calling the penalty.

Adams ranted on Twitter late Wednesday night, calling the NFL a joke for fining him $21,056 for his hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter of New York's 23-3 loss Monday night. He called the league "a damn joke."

On Thursday, Adams didn't back down from those comments. He said the call bothered him because he believed it to be legal, and added that next time, he might just tag a player on the hip and say, "He's it." Adams also suggested the NFL put quarterbacks in red no-contact jerseys.

He said the officials went to the Jets' coaching staff and said they made the incorrect call on that penalty.

PANTHERS

Rivera leaves in huff

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera isn't ready to name Kyle Allen his starting quarterback for Carolina's game at Arizona.

Nor is he particularly eager to talk about Cam Newton's foot injury.

Rivera said he would know more about the QB situation today before walking out of his news conference Thursday after about two minutes. The coach grew tired of questions about Newton, who sat out his third consecutive day of practice Thursday.

The ninth-year coach answered four questions about Newton before telling reporters he was done talking about the QB and preferred to talk about the Cardinals instead. When pressed on Newton again, Rivera calmly replied "I'm not going to do this anymore. I told you I won't know anymore until tomorrow. ... Golly," and then walked to the exit.

Allen has taken the first-team reps at quarterback this week in practice for the Panthers (0-2).

Sports on 09/20/2019