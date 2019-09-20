Driver ejected, killed after Cadillac veers off I-30 in Little Rock

An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick, ADG

A North Little Rock man died Thursday after he was ejected from a vehicle that ran off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, state police said.

Brandon Sykes, 34, was driving a 2007 Cadillac west on I-30 near 65th Street when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to change lanes, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Cadillac went off the road, state police said, and struck a tree. Sykes was ejected and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the highway was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 351 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.