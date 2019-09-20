Pledges urged ahead of U.N. climate summit

Greta Thunberg addresses a House panel hearing on climate change Wednesday, telling them to “listen to the scientists.” Today in New York, the 16-year-old Swedish activist will lead teenagers in a strike to press for climate action, one of many protests around the world.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has traveled across the globe over the past year to deliver, time and again, a reminder that the world is not doing enough to combat climate change -- and to implore leaders to act with more urgency.

"We still lack the global political will to take the kind of transformational measures necessary to make these trends be reversed before it is too late," he warned an audience in Beijing in April.

"Climate change is running faster than our efforts to address it," he said on a May visit to Fiji, where he'd gone to witness the impacts of rising seas on small island nations.

"We are in a battle for our lives," he said in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, in June.

A much-anticipated climate summit at the United Nations on Monday will test whether Guterres' relentless campaign to nudge nations toward more aggressive climate action is working. It also will help reveal whether the world's nations, which came together to sign the Paris climate accord in 2015, can muster the resolve to slash carbon emissions as rapidly as scientists say is needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

"This is not a regular meeting of the U.N.," Luis Alfonso de Alba, a Mexican diplomat whom Guterres appointed as a special envoy for the summit, said in an interview. "This is a sounding of the alarm at the highest level."

For his part, Guterres has demanded that the countries attending Monday's summit carry with them promises of tangible action, such as vowing to reach net zero emissions by 2050, scaling back fossil fuel subsidies and halting construction of new coal-fired power plants.

"I told leaders not to come with fancy speeches, but with concrete commitments," Guterres told reporters this week. "We are losing the race against climate change. Our world is off track."

U.N. officials have said that only the countries that have promised meaningful new pledges -- about 60 nations -- will be allowed one of the three-minute speaking slots throughout the day.

That means high-profile nations such as the United States, which has vowed to withdraw from the Paris agreement next year, will not be invited to weigh in.

Ban Ki-moon, the former U.N. secretary general who made finalizing the Paris accord one of his top priorities, said Guterres is taking a hard line with countries in an effort to extract ambitious commitments ahead of a major climate summit next year. At that gathering, nations will be asked to increase the initial pledges to cut carbon emissions they made five years earlier in Paris -- pledges that were nowhere near enough to keep global warming from rising 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.

De Alba said that the main goal of Monday's gathering is to demonstrate that the "transformative" actions necessary to combat climate change do exist.

"We need to demonstrate that it is possible to make these changes," he said.

At the same time, however, a group of nearly three dozen prominent figures -- including Ban and Microsoft founder Bill Gates -- called the Global Commission on Adaptation will use the summit to press for measures to cope with the impact of climate change that has happened or is inevitable.

Monday's summit comes during a growing focus on climate change around the world and mounting pressure to address it, including among young activists and corporate investors.

"If there is a silver lining, it is that the reality of the worsening impacts around the globe and dire predictions of impacts to come have galvanized a global citizen movement calling for climate action from their leaders," Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, wrote in a blog post ahead of Monday's summit. "In short, the real world is moving faster than the politicians."

Today, hundreds of thousands of teenagers around the world are expected to hold strikes to push for more urgent climate action. Among the largest of those protests will happen in New York, led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In testimony before Congress this week, Thunberg submitted a report from a U.N.-backed panel of scientists that found nations must take "unprecedented" actions to cut their carbon emissions over the next decade to keep the world from racing past warming of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit over preindustrial levels.

"I am submitting this testimony because I don't want you to listen to me," she said. "I want you to listen to the scientists. And I want you to unite behind the science. And then I want you to take real action."

