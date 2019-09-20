Sheridan downs White Hall, matches 2018 win total

SHERIDAN 21, WHITE HALL 14

WHITE HALL -- Sheridan hasn't had many football victories to celebrate in recent years.

But there was no doubt that the Yellowjackets enjoyed their 21-14 victory over southeast Arkansas rival White Hall on a wet and rainy Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Sheridan (2-1), which went 2-8 last season and entered Thursday's game 4-28 since the beginning of the 2016 season, overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit and won its second nonconference game of the season. The Yellowjackets also defeated Mountain Home on Aug. 30 at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

In his second season at Sheridan, Coach Lance Parker said Thursday's victory was important to his players.

"It's great for our kids," Parker said. "There's been such hard times in Sheridan in the football program. For the kids to have success tonight, that's what it's all about. That's why I do this. I'm so happy for our kids."

Junior running back Peyton Edwards rushed for 220 yards and all 3 of Sheridan's touchdowns on 30 carries. Edwards scored on runs of 1 yard, and 4 and 65 yards.

"Peyton is an unbelievable leader. He's an unbelievable competitor," Parker said. "When the game is on the line, you want it in his hands. He shined tonight."

Senior running back Alden Lucas finished with 89 yards on 21 carries for the Yellowjackets.

Trailing 14-0 to open the second half, the Yellowjackets responded on their first drive of the third quarter, going 67 yards in nine plays to pull within 14-7 with 7:42 left on Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run. Edwards' first touchdown was set up by his 17-yard run the play before.

"It set the momentum for the rest of the game," Edwards said of Sheridan's opening drive in the second half.

Sheridan forced a three-and-out series, then tied the game at 14-14 with 3:18 left as Edwards ran 65 yards for a touchdown.

The Yellowjackets' defense then played its own role in the team's third quarter.

Junior safety Dalton Irvin intercepted White Hall sophomore quarterback Matthew Martinez at the Sheridan 48.

Later in the quarter, senior defensive back Ethan White picked off Martinez at the Bulldogs 11. The turnover set up Edwards' 4-yard run on the next play that gave the Yellowjackets a 21-14 lead with 22 seconds left.

White Hall had an opportunity to tie the game with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But on fourth and 5 at the Sheridan 16, senior running back Donte Buckner was stopped for no gain to turn the ball over on downs.

Sheridan sealed the victory with less than three minutes remaining with Edwards' 4-yard run on fourth and 2 at the White Hall 30.

The Yellowjackets outgained the Bulldogs 335-122, with all of their yards coming on the ground. They averaged 5.8 yards per carry and had 21 first downs to White Hall's five. Also, Sheridan owned the time of possession, holding the ball for 31:47.

"Our energy got better as we went on," Parker said. "We've got a lot of guys going both ways. For them to fight like they did, I'm just so proud of them."

White Hall (2-1), which won its first two games against Dumas and Crossett under Coach Bobby Bolding, took a 14-0 lead into halftime thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to junior wide receiver Kam Robinson and a 93-yard interception return from sophomore free safety Braylon Johnson.

Martinez went 7-of-15 passing for 58 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Buckner had 39 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Bulldogs.

Sheridan hosts Siloam Springs in its 6A-West Conference opener Sept. 27. Parker is looking forward to what the Yellowjackets can accomplish in conference play.

"I don't think we're complete yet," Parker said. "We've got to pick up our passing game a little bit and make sure we're not one-dimensional. But it's nice when the weather's bad, and we've got to run it and they know we're running it and we can still do it.

"Our competition is going to stiffen up a little bit. But this is good for us to build on and give us some confidence."

