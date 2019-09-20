Sheriff: 1 officer dead, 1 injured in Louisiana shooting

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say two police officers have been shot in Louisiana, one fatally, after a vehicle chase north of New Orleans.
The Advocate reports St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith says the officers, who served with the Mandeville Police Department, were shot Friday near U.S. 190 and Louisiana highway 22 in that community on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
Gov. John Bel Edwards says the shooting followed a routine traffic stop that had turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Smith says two suspects have been taken into custody.
Further details were not immediately available.
