Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores

A Juul spokesman said the company “will fully cooperate” with the Food and Drug Administration, which has intensified its scrutiny of the vaping business.
NEW YORK — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.
The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.
More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eighth death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.
