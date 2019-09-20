Weapon pointed before officer's shot, file says

HOT SPRINGS -- A parolee with numerous felony convictions who was shot by a Hot Springs police officer Wednesday morning had raised a loaded gun toward officers twice before he was shot, according to a probable-cause affidavit released Thursday.

Zachary Ray Burks, 30, of 331 Chappel Hill Road, was taken into custody near his residence and charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and aggravated assault.

Burks remained in custody Thursday on a parole hold and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. Burks pleaded guilty Oct. 27, 2010, in Garland County to a felony count of second-degree battery and was sentenced to six years' probation. He also was convicted June 3, 2009, in Hot Spring County of felony counts of aggravated assault, theft of property and residential burglary and was sentenced to six years in prison.

According to the probable-cause affidavit on Wednesday's incident, Hot Springs police received a 911 call at around 11:22 a.m. from a man who said his son had called him from 331 Chappel Hill Road stating someone was chasing him and shooting at him.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told by a neighbor that there had been gunfire at a boat dock behind one of the residences, the affidavit said. Officers encountered Burks on the dock behind the residence at 318 Chappel Hill Road.

The affidavit notes the dock was "down a steep hill 230 feet from the back of the residence." Officers walked to the top of a stairway leading down to the dock, and officer Matthew Cheatham positioned himself behind a tree with a rifle so he could cover the other officers.

Burks raised a handgun, a Ruger Redhawk .44-magnum six-shot revolver, and pointed it at the officers before lowering it, according to the affidavit. He raised it a second time and pointed it at the officers again and at that point Cheatham, "fearing the suspect would discharge his firearm at the officers on the stairs," fired one round from his rifle, striking Burks in the right arm, the affidavit said.

Burks dropped his firearm and jumped into Lake Hamilton, according to the affidavit. Officers rushed to his aid and pulled him from the water and began to administer first aid. Burks was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and later released. He was booked into the Garland County jail shortly after 6:30 p.m.

A check of Burks' firearm determined it contained two expended cartridges and one live round in the cylinder. Eight spent .44-magnum shell casings were found on the boat dock.

In accordance with departmental policy, the officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an administrative investigation, police said in a release Wednesday.

Metro on 09/20/2019