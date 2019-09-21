$5M gift to aid expansion of NW region's children's hospital

BENTONVILLE -- An anonymous $5 million donation will support expansion of Arkansas Children's Northwest hospital in Springdale.

Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children's Foundation, made the announcement Friday at the home of Charles and Sue Redfield.

Sue Redfield is on the foundation's board, while Charles Redfield is on the hospital's board.

"It impacts today, and it gives our board and our leadership the assurance that this community will support the right size expansion of Arkansas Children's Northwest," Scarborough said.

He said the $5 million is an investment account. The account's earnings will immediately go to programming at the hospital, and the $5 million will eventually be used for construction.

Marcy Doderer, president and chief executive officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital, said the hospital has no timeline for expansion, but she expects it will first expand its outpatient services and then its number of inpatient beds.

The money for programming may go for hiring, including doctors and new technology, she said.

Arkansas Children's Hospital this week kicked off the public phase of its $250 million Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow. The campaign began in 2015 and has raised $200 million, according to Doderer.

Doderer and other hospital officials are making announcements related to the campaign across the state. Doderer said Thursday in Pine Bluff that money will go to build facilities and to support new services.

Pine Bluff will have a 9,700-square-foot pediatric clinic on the campus of Jefferson Regional Medical Center through a $17.5 million partnership.

Pine Bluff's pediatric clinic will provide care close to home for families in southeast Arkansas, including preventive care, developmental screenings, community resources and health education.

Arkansas Children's Northwest opened last year after two years of fundraising and construction. It is the region's first pediatric hospital and is across from Arvest Ballpark and next to Interstate 49 in Springdale. The 233,613-square-foot building includes clinics and labs, 24 inpatient beds, a helipad and several operating rooms.

State Desk on 09/21/2019