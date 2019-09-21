Anderson ready for return home

JONESBORO -- The decision to come back was made two weeks ago, but the official homecoming has had to wait because of the schedule.

Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson will be on the Centennial Bank Stadium sideline for the first time this season when the Red Wolves (1-2) host FCS Southern Illinois (2-1) at 6 tonight in Jonesboro.

At a glance Southern Illinois at Arkansas State WHEN 6 p.m. today WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock INTERNET AStateRedWolves.com, ESPN3 RECORDS ASU (1-2); SIU (2-1) COACHES Blake Anderson (40-26 in six seasons at ASU); Nick Hill (12-24 in four seasons at SIU) SERIES ASU leads 28-9-1 LAST MEETING ASU won 14-9 in Jonesboro on Sept. 16, 1995 LAST WEEK Georgia beat Arkansas State 55-0; SIU beat Tennessee-Martin 28-14 COMMENTS ASU has won six consecutive meetings over SIU. … The 38 meetings with SIU ranks as the fourth most against another program for ASU. … ASU has beaten 14 of the past 15 FCS teams it has played. … Sophomore running back Marcel Murray (ankle) and junior center Jacob Still are both questionable to play, according to Anderson. Senior wide receiver Dahu Green (knee) and junior cornerback Demari Medley (hamstring) are both probable.

"I'm eager to get back in front of family. I really am," Anderson said. "Two weeks on the road has been great with the kids, but it's just a different vibe when you got your fan base around you.

"I hope they come out in big numbers, really to support the kids way more than me. But it's good to be back home, and I'm excited to play in front of the home crowd."

Anderson missed ASU's season-opening loss to SMU in Jonesboro on Aug. 31 as he was on a leave of absence after the death of his wife Wendy due to breast cancer. His return came a week later in Las Vegas when he surprised the team at the hotel hours before kickoff against UNLV. Last week, while facing No. 3 Georgia in front of a Sanford Stadium crowd that was decked out in pink attire in honor of Wendy, he did everything he could to keep his emotions from overwhelming him.

Tonight's homecoming promises to be another special and important moment for Anderson in his return to coaching. He has said that everything he does now is a first -- as in a first without having Wendy there. Win or lose, this will be the first home game for Anderson without her.

"I know he's ready to get back out there and coach in front of the home crowd," senior cornerback Jeremy Smith said. "I know the home crowd is ready to have him back out there. They probably missed him like we missed him. It's gonna be exciting."

The school has encouraged fans to "stripe the stadium." Each section of Centennial Bank Stadium has been designated to wear either black or red. ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, as well as Anderson and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf, urged fans on Twitter this week to show up.

"How can we support Coach Anderson? Let's go watch him, his coaches, and his players #BeatSIU on a beautiful Saturday evening in Jonesboro," Damphousse tweeted Wednesday.

It's quite a contrast to go from having to play a perennial College Football Playoff contender one week to a largely unknown FCS team the next. Last Saturday's 55-0 beatdown to the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., was a bit of a wake-up call.

"I don't think I've ever played a game where I've been shut out in my life, so that was frustrating for me," junior quarterback Logan Bonner said. "It pissed me off. I was upset."

It may seem like a sleepy matchup tonight, but the Red Wolves are aware of Southern Illinois' capabilities even though it's the first meeting between the schools since 1995.

The Salukis are two weeks removed from knocking off an FBS opponent, knocking off UMass on the road 45-20.

UMass Coach Walt Bell was ASU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Anderson's first two seasons in Jonesboro, and Anderson said Monday he'd spoken with his former assistant to pick his brain about the Salukis.

"They're not gonna be intimidated by the environment," Anderson said Wednesday. "They've been in it every year. They've had the lead, I think, with every opponent they've had in the last few years, and some of those have been pretty good."

The Salukis' starting quarterback, Stone Labanowitz -- who suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the University of Tennessee-Martin last Saturday -- will not play. Kare Lyles came in and helped SIU to a 28-14 victory, completing 10 of 13 passes for 92 yards and an interception.

Despite the quarterback injury, the Red Wolves don't expect SIU's offense to be a pushover. Anderson and defensive coordinator David Duggan have stressed the Red Wolves need to improve their tackling and communication on defense.

The Salukis like to keep opposing defenses on their heels with tempo, lots of different formations and plenty of run-pass-option plays. SIU running backs D.J. Davis and Javon Williams have combined for 524 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns through 3 games.

"They're extremely, extremely multiple, with a lot of different personnel groupings, and that's gonna be the challenge this week," Duggan said.

Of course, not having junior cornerback Jerry Jacobs won't help. Anderson announced Wednesday that Jacobs is out for the season with a torn ACL, which he suffered in the first half against Georgia.

"You lose markedly your best player, it's an opportunity for somebody else to step up," Anderson said, "but it's definitely a concern."

Tonight's game may be a foregone conclusion in many eyes. The Red Wolves are favored by 23 points.

It's the last test for ASU before much bigger stakes arrive next week with the start of Sun Belt Conference play, but the Red Wolves don't want to get caught looking ahead.

"We need to be 2-2 going into conference play," Anderson said. "This is a game we need to win desperately."

