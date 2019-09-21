Braves clinch second consecutive NL East title

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves clinched their second consecutive National League East title as Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 41st home run in a 6-0 victory over San Francisco on Friday night.

The Braves' victory eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.

Acuna scored three runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta's 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.

Atlanta's victory ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.

Braves players ran onto the infield to celebrate as soon as Acuna caught Alex Dickerson's game-ending flyout.

Atlanta moved into sole possession of first place for good on June 12. Led by Acuna, Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson and a offense that produced a franchise-best 241 home runs, its lead swelled from 5½ to 10 games in 6 days ending with a 9-4 home victory over Washington on Sept. 7.

The Braves, who have not won a postseason series since 2001, secured a playoff berth last week and needed a few extra days to clinch the division. They lost three in a row for the first time since July 16-18 but have won two consecutive.

Bochy was given a standing ovation when a video tribute was played before the second inning. The 64-year-old is retiring after 25 seasons as a major league manager, including 13 years in San Francisco highlighted by three World Series titles. He managed his 2,000th regular season victory this week.

Foltynewicz (8-5), who also won last year's clincher, is 4-0 with an 0.69 ERA in 4 starts this month. He has won seven consecutive decisions in a span interrupted by a six-start demotion to Class AAA Gwinnett, but the Braves have won his last 12 starts, the longest streak in the majors this year.

Freeman's sacrifice fly in the first and Ozzie Albies' RBI single in the second built a lead.

Acuna hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Brian McCann added a two-run home run in the sixth off Tyler Beede (5-10), who allowed seven hits in six innings.

METS 8, REDS 1 Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 50th home run, Jacob deGrom pitched shutout ball for seven innings and New York beat host Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 4 Trea Turner hit two solo home runs, and visiting Washington beat Miami.

BREWERS 10, PIRATES 1 Chase Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Trent Grisham hit a bases-loaded triple and host Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, MARINERS 3 Baltimore got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in a victory over visiting Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 3 Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was pulled when his right leg buckled while fielding a grounder as host New York lost to Toronto.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4 (11) Visiting Boston was mathematically eliminated in the late innings, then lost to Tampa Bay when Willy Adames had an RBI single in the 11th.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1 Eloy Jimenez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Yoan Moncada also went deep as Chicago beat host Detroit.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 3 Randy Dobnak pitched 51/3 innings for his first major league victory, and Minnesota beat visiting Kansas City.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 4 Carlos Correa hit two home runs, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman also connected and host Houston dropped its magic number to clinch the AL Central to one by beating Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 5, PHILLIES 2 Carlos Carrasco got his first save in five years and Cleveland beat visiting Philadelphia.

Sports on 09/21/2019