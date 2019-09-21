Chase, gunfire put school on lockdown

Two people were shot, and an elementary school was put on lockdown Friday afternoon during a car chase that investigators think stretched for nearly a mile in west Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting report and found a man shot in the stomach and a woman with a bullet graze, police spokesman, officer Eric Barnes said. The man was stabilized as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Gunfire was first reported near the Lowe's Home Improvement store close to Kanis Road just before noon Friday and continued onto Shackleford Road, past Hermitage Road and to Mara Lynn Road, according to police records.

Initial reports said that at least one person in gray sedan was chasing and shooting at a white car on Shackleford Road, Barnes said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPc9X1TMfa0]

A detective who heard reports of a shooting on his radio saw a vehicle matching the description on Shackleford and found the two victims inside the car, Barnes said.

The gray car drove away, and officers were still looking for its occupants as of Friday evening.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to aid in the search, and police found two teenagers in a wooded area near the spot where the white car was parked off Shackleford Road, Barnes said. The teens were taken in for questioning as possible witnesses.

Terry Elementary School, near Shackleford and Mara Lynn roads, was put on lockdown shortly after noon, but Barnes said there was no immediate danger to the school. The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m.

Detectives and crime-scene analysts were still at the scene, and the west Little Rock intersection was still closed as of 2 p.m.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Little Rock police look for evidence near North Shackleford Road and Mara Lynn Road after a shooting and a car chase Friday that investigators believe stretched for nearly a mile. Terry Elementary School near the intersection was locked down, but police said there was no danger to the school at the time and the lockdown ended after about an hour.

