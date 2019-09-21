First-half flurry ignites LR Christian

GREENBRIER -- Defending state champion Little Rock Christian scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 42-7 Class 5A nonconference victory over Greenbrier on Friday night at Don Jones Stadium.

The Warriors (3-0) stretched their winning streak to 12 games and gave third-year Coach Eric Cohu his 150th career victory. Little Rock Christian led 28-0 at halftime and increased the lead to 35-0 when junior tailback Corey Platt ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 10:58 remaining in the third quarter.

The first-half scoring flurry began after Greenbrier (2-1) reached its 46 to open the game and Little Rock Christian's first possession ended with a punt.

"I think the biggest thing for us is I feel like we have to start with a little more energy and a little more focus on both sides of the ball," said Cohu, a 1996 Harding University graduate who is 25-3 at Little Rock Christian. "No, they didn't score on their opening drive, but they got a few first downs. Feel like we've really got to come out of the gate as we head into these conference games. We've got a really tough conference."

Little Rock Christian finished with a 446-230 advantage in total yardage.

Senior tailback Kendel Givens ran 9 times for 68 yards and 3 touchdowns (9, 1 and 31 yards). Givens set up Little Rock Christian's final first-half touchdown with a 68-yard reception to the 25 on a middle screen. Three plays later, senior quarterback Akeem Gilmore ran 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter.

The Warriors led 42-0 after Givens ran 31 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. Junior place-kicker Isaiah Hankins was 6 of 6 on extra-point attempts.

Gilmore and junior Colin Cooper split time at quarterback. Gilmore ran 3 times for 41 yards and completed 5 of 8 passes for 173 yards. Cooper completed 8 of 12 passes for 124 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Chris Hightower for a 7-0 lead with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers averted the shutout when senior quarterback Jackson Riddle threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior tailback Peyton Long with 6:22 remaining in the game.

Long finished with 107 rushing yards on 20 carries. Riddle completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards. He was sacked 4 times for 45 yards in losses.

Little Rock Christian hasn't lost since last September, 56-14 to 5A-Central rival Pulaski Academy. The Warriors won the rematch in the 5A state championship game (52-38), Cohu's fourth state championship overall.

"We know there's no easy road," Cohu said. "About every team in our conference is a playoff team. If they were in other conferences, they would be in the playoffs."

Cohu was 38-12 in 2002-05 at Jackson (Tenn.) Christian School and 87-12 in 2009-15 at Madison (Ala.) Academy. He also won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Little Rock Christian’s William Parker Kerfoot (right) forces Greenbrier’s Trey Havens out of bounds Friday during the Warriors’ victory over the Panthers in Greenbrier.

