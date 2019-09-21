FS Southside gets good vibes rolling

FORT SMITH -- After two losses, Fort Smith Southside needed a confidence boost going into 7A-Central play next week.

Thanks to a dominant first half, the Mavericks (1-2) got just that with a 35-7 victory over Rogers Heritage at Rowland Stadium on Friday night.

"I thought we executed on both sides of the ball very well," Southside Coach Jeff Williams said. "We stuffed them defensively, especially in the running game."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The Mavericks scored on all five of their first-half possessions to build a 35-0 halftime lead. Southside had 263 yards on offense. The War Eagles were held to 23 yards, including minus-3 rushing.

Quarterback Parker Wehunt was 11-of-14 passing for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in the first half. Running back Jay Washington rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

"The offensive line played well tonight," Williams said. "Parker was able to find open receivers. Jay also had a big night running the ball. We're taking baby steps forward and trying to get better every week."

Thanks to a shanked punt, Southside needed just three plays to go 28 yards for its first score. Washington went the final 9 yards for the touchdown. Issac Banda's extra point made it 7-0 Mavericks with 9:21 left in the first quarter.

"The goal at the start of the game was to defer and kick to them and force them into a hole and get the ball back," Williams said. "Then we wanted to score and put them in a quick hole. We were able to do that. We had some short fields, and offensively we took advantage of that."

On fourth and 10 from the Heritage 29, Wehunt hit Jake Tyler for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 4:04 left in the opening quarter. The kick failed, leaving Southside with a 13-0 lead.

The Mavericks got another short field after a second shanked punt put the ball at the War Eagles' 36. Seven plays later, Washington scored from the 6.

Southside then marched 83 yards in eight plays, with Washington getting his third score from 4 yards out for a 27-0 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter.

Southside's last score came on Wehunt's 24-yard touchdown pass to Conner Austin. Wehunt then hit Dmitri Lloyd for the two-point conversion for a 35-0 edge.

Sports on 09/21/2019