In deal, deputy's shooter gets 35 years

A man who shot a sheriff's deputy in the chest pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal attempt to commit capital murder with an enhancement of committing a felony with a firearm.

Bradley Hall, 38, was sentenced to 20 years for the first charge and given an additional 15 for the enhancement.

Court documents state White County sheriff's deputy Bradley Stevens responded about 7 p.m. Nov. 28 to 100 Meadow Lane in Mount Vernon after reports of gunfire.

Stevens approached the door and knocked, according to a news release. Hall opened the door and shot Stevens, according to documents.

The bullet went through the first layer of Stevens' protective vest and struck the second panel, according to the release. He returned fire but did not hit Hall.

Metro on 09/21/2019