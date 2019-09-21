• Manouchika Daniels, 23, was arrested on child-neglect charges and jailed without bail after police said they found her 3-year-old daughter wandering in a parking lot while Daniels, who reportedly had left the toddler alone in a car, worked inside a strip club in Lauderhill, Fla.

• Michelle Carter, 22, convicted of urging her boyfriend in text messages in 2014 to kill himself and sentenced to 15 months in jail, lost her bid for early release when the Massachusetts Parole Board rejected her request, saying her statements and actions appeared "irrational and lacked sincerity."

• Maria Valdez, a federal magistrate judge in Chicago, ruled that Cook County jail guards didn't violate the free-speech rights of an inmate by confiscating more than 30 books from his cell, adding that it's not unreasonable for the jail to limit inmates to three books at a time.

• Ana Suda, who is suing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency after an agent questioned her and a friend for speaking Spanish in a convenience store in Havre, Mont., says a public backlash over the lawsuit has forced her family to move to Texas after a video of the event appeared on online.

• Reginald Copeland, 57, a Marietta, Ga., city councilman, pleaded innocent to charges that he obstructed police when he refused to show officers his license and resisted getting out of his vehicle after a wreck in which his truck was hit.

• Kendra Coleman, 43, a county district judge in Oklahoma City, faces up to four years in jail and $20,000 in fines after being indicted on four misdemeanor counts of failing to file state income tax returns between 2015 and 2018, authorities said.

• Karl Bruchhaus, a school superintendent in Calcasieu Parish, La., said phrases such as "shoot up a school," even if uttered jokingly, will trigger a call to police after a 12-year-old middle-school student was charged with terrorizing for threatening to become "the next school shooter."

A Section on 09/21/2019