LR man arrested after woman's death

Police arrested a Little Rock man Thursday -- five days after, officers said, he dumped a woman's body on the side of the road, according to police documents.

Officers arrested Jasper Dean Goodwin Jr., 25, on a charge of abuse of an endangered or impaired person after a 911 caller reported a woman lying on the side of the road, according to a report.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Little Rock police responded to 10424 Republic Lane, where 22-year-old Breanna Lee was lying next to the street in a primarily residential area near a sandwich shop, according to police documents.

Emergency personnel pronounced Lee dead shortly after their arrival, a police report said. Her body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory.

Investigators think Lee died of an overdose, the arrest report said.

The report did not mention how Goodwin was identified as a suspect.

In an interview, Goodwin told investigators that he "believed" Lee was alive when he and several other people left her lying on the side of the road, the arrest report said.

Lee was not responsive, but she was breathing when they drove away, Goodwin told police.

Investigators found several unidentified pills, three cellphones, suspected marijuana and $103 in assorted bills in Goodwin's car, according to police documents.

Goodwin was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to the jail's roster Friday evening.

Metro on 09/21/2019