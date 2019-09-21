Maumelle in familiar spot heading into conference

Last season, the Maumelle Hornets were sitting at 3-0 going into conference play before things went wrong.

After their 47-8 victory over Mills on Friday night, the Hornets are 3-0 again after three dominating victories in nonconference play.

"We were in the exact same spot last year,'' Maumelle Coach Michael Horton said. "We spent the entire offseason talking about how we did not finish last year. So we are in the exact same spot.

"We have already lived that, so I am hoping for a better response, and we will be moving into conference thinking we are 0 and 0."

And like a year ago, the Hornets feasted on the Comets (1-2), although it wasn't as easy this time.

"Coach [Cortez] Lee has those guys playing hard,'' Horton said. "It wasn't the same team that we played last year."

The Hornets struck first when Keyonte Sykes returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown on the game's second play. Caleb Wallis kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.

Demetress Williams grabbed a 27-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Gatmaitan -- who was 6-of-10 passing for 78 yards and 2 scores -- with 7:04 left in the quarter. The extra point made it 14-0.

The quick start stalled, and Maumelle showed little life until junior Jonathan Reyes was inserted at quarterback in the second quarter. Reyes, who was 8-of-13 passing for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns, led the team to a pair of scoring drives that were both capped by Zyon Slade. First there was a 17-yard end around, and right before the half Slade -- who caught five passes for 128 yards -- grabbed a 28-yard pass from Reyes. The Hornets led 27-0 at the half.

"We played pretty well," Horton said. "We had a couple of mental mistakes. The defense played real strong out of the gate, but offensively we just have to clean a few things up.''

Reyes added two more touchdown passes in the third quarter. He hit Slade on a 73-yard scored, and Williams on a 15-yard score. The second pass made it 40-0.

Mills scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Kyson Wright to Keilon Davis. Tamarion Hunter ran in the two-point conversion.

Maumelle added a final score on a 6-yard pass from Gatmaitan to Gabe Matthews.

