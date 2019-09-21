Har-Ber pitches second shutout in row

Jay Burns (right) of Springdale Har-Ber tries to elude Ronald Russell of Pine Bluff on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Har-Ber won 47-0. For more photos, go to arkansasonline.com/921pinebluff/.

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber's defense has made strides since its season-opening loss at Pulaski Academy.

The Wildcats (2-1) pitched a shutout for the second consecutive week in dominating Pine Bluff at Wildcat Stadium 47-0 on Friday.

Springdale Har-Ber 47, Pine Bluff 0 Pine Bluff^0^0^0^0^—^0 Har-Ber^14^10^21^2^—^47 First Quarter Har—Burns 33 run (Pena kick), 10:19 Har—Burns 2 run (Pena kick), 3:58 Second Quarter Har—FG Pena 25, 11:53 Har—Burns 8 run (Pena kick), 3:07 Third Quarter Har—Wood 14 pass from Wittschen (Pena kick), 9:27 Har—McRae 11 pass from Wittschen (Pena kick), 6:48 Har—Pena 8 run (Pena kick), 1:05 Fourth Quarter Har—Safety, 11:53

"That's a long trip up here for them, and I thought they did some really good stuff schematically," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "They have some good players, and we were just fortunate to get a lot of guys in, and they were able to have some longevity in a varsity game."

Pine Bluff fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2014 after dropping games to Cabot and Watson Chapel the previous two weeks.

It was the Jay Burns' show early and often for the Wildcats. He took a handoff on Har-Ber's second play from scrimmage and ran 33 yards for the score and a 7-0 lead.

Burns would score from 2 and 8 yards out later in the half, and he had 128 of his team-high 147 rushing yards by halftime.

He gained 19 yards before going out of bounds on his first carry after halftime and got slightly banged up. He didn't play the remainder of the contest.

"He sprained his wrist a little bit," Wood said. "At that point, we just decided to rest him because we've got a big game coming up next week, and we held him for that."

Blaise Wittschen threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter -- one to Hunter Wood from 14 yards out and the other an 11-yard strike to tight end Errington McRae.

The Zebras did not get anything going offensively, and finished with 12 yards rushing and 56 yards through the air.

"Our defense set the tone for us again," Wood said. "We created some turnovers, which was a point of emphasis for us, and they just stepped up and did their job."

Max Pena made every extra point for Har-Ber, and he added an 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Wittschen finished 13-of-23 passing for 204 yards while adding 10 yards on the ground. His favorite target was Wood, who had 130 yards on five catches. McRae added 75 yards on five grabs.

The win was Wood's 100th at Har-Ber. He has served as the school's head coach since inception.

