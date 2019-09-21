PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh romps to victory in Oklahoma

BEGGS, Okla. -- Shiloh Christian's journey across the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line was worth the trip.

Shiloh Christian, which plays in Class 4A in Arkansas, traveled to Beggs on Friday night. The Saints won 63-20, handing Class 2A No. 4 Beggs its first loss of the season. Shiloh Christian improved to 3-0.

"We understand in terms of the season, this game doesn't define us," Beggs coach David Tenison said. "We use this game to learn from, to use it as a building block to see where we can get better as we head into districts, because right now, everybody is 0-0 in terms of district play. This is one we knew was gonna challenge us."

Shiloh Christian's high-tempo offense scored the first 28 points of the game before Beggs finally found the end zone late in the second quarter on a 37-yard pass from Dusty Pendergrass to Easton Davis.

Shiloh Christian then went on a 28-point run that lasted until the fourth quarter.

"You guys do it right over here when it comes to football," said Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. "So very good to get over here and get a victory."

The quarterback-receiver combo of Eli Reece and Truitt Tollett was a big reason behind the Saints' offensive showcase. Reece connected with Tollett for three touchdowns -- all in the first half. Reece was 26-for-38 on the night for 400 passing yards and four touchdowns. Tollett caught 13 passes for 138 yards.

"We understand in terms of the season, this game doesn't define us," Beggs coach David Tenison said. "We use this game to learn from, to use it as a building block to see where we can get better as we head into districts, because right now, everybody is 0-0. This is one we knew was gonna challenge us."

Sports on 09/21/2019