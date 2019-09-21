No. 1 Hornets ride Adams to win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ahmad Adams was close to unstoppable Friday night. The same can also be said of the rest of Bryant's football team.

Adams rushed for 176 yards and scored three touchdowns, and the No. 1 Hornets rolled to a 42-13 win against Fayetteville in Harmon Stadium.

Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13 Bryant^21^14^7^0^—^42 Fayetteville^0^6^7^0^—^13 First Quarter Bryant — Rose 50 interception return (Funk kick), 11:02. Bryant — Adams 9 run (Funk kick), 5:59. Bryant — Herron 51 pass from Ledbetter (Funk kick), 2:07. Second Quarter Fay — Gibbs 2 run (Kick failed), 8:53. Bryant — Adams 1 run (Funk kick), 6:45. Bryant — Adams 1 run (Funk kick), 2:46. Third Quarter Bryant — Aldridge 60 pass from Ledbetter (Funk kick), 11:17. Fay — Flannigan 22 pass from McCone (Richardson kick), 3:31.

"We knew we had to come out hitting," said Adams, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior. "We knew Fayetteville had a strong punch and we were able to come out this time and punch first."

The Hornets (3-0) punched Fayetteville early with three first-quarter touchdowns and a 21-0 lead and were never threatened after that. The defending Class 7A champions answered the only Fayetteville challenge with another touchdown on the second play of the third quarter.

"I really like the way our team played," Bryant coach Buck James said. "We had guys step up. That team [Fayetteville] is going to win a lot of football games. I'm proud of the way our kids played on offense, defense. We were hitting on all cylinders, and that's really for the third week in a row."

Bryant's line play on both sides dominated the trenches. The Hornets' offensive line continually blasted holes for Adams, who needed only 16 carries to achieve his rushing total. Adams was never tackled for a loss and had six runs of 10 yards or more, including runs of 27, 33 and 40 yards before sitting out most of the second half.

The Bulldogs (1-2) forced one Bryant punt in the first half, and that led to Fayetteville's only first-half touchdown. The Bulldogs drove 51 yards in 6 plays. The big play was a 33-yard pass from Hank Gibbs to Connor Flannigan that set up Gibbs' 2-yard run with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half.

Bryant had an answer, and it came quickly. The Hornets drove 61 yards in 6 plays. Adams tore off a 40-yard run on the first play, then capped the drive with a 1-yard run for a 28-6 lead.

"He's 6-1 and 235 pounds and runs a 4.6 40, so he is a hammer," James said. "When he runs downhill, he's tough. Sometimes if he gets a little bit tentative, we have to remind him that he's 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, so run it downhill and that's what he did tonight. He really did some stuff tonight that really helped our football team."

The Hornets took a 35-6 heal. Quarterback Austin Ledbetter hit Myles Aldridge for a 60-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half for a 42-6 lead.

"We really just took what they gave us and tried to make plays out of it," James said.

"I think we're playing well. The thing about it is, if we don't play well we're not going to win ballgames. As you can see we're not a lot more physical than anybody else. We're not faster, we're not bigger, so we've got to play well and our kids have got to hang onto the rope and continue to play hard."

Ahmad Adams rushed for 176 yards and scored three touchdowns during the top-ranked Hornets’ victory over the No. 5 Bulldogs on Friday night. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

