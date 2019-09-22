Arkansas corrections officer dies in crash, officials say; driver of 2nd vehicle also killed

An Arkansas Department of Corrections officer and the driver of another vehicle died after a crash Saturday morning, department officials said.

Cpl. Corey Anderson, 24, was traveling home after his shift at the East Arkansas Regional Unit when the crash happened, according to a statement released by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Both Anderson and the driver of the other vehicle died in the wreck, the department said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we pray for his family, friends and coworkers,” the statement reads. “You can rest easy, Corporal, we have your post covered.”

The statement doesn't name the other driver or provide details about the nature of the crash, and a call to the department's spokesman wasn't immediately returned early Sunday afternoon.