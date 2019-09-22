Arkansas visit 'absolutely stunning' for Chris Moore

Arkansas made a huge impression on highly regarded forward Chris Moore, breaking down all parts of his game and giving him a detailed look at what the Razorbacks have to offer.

“It was absolutely stunning,” Moore said. “They did what most coaches don’t do. They broke everything down. They were more in-depth than any other visit I’ve been on and they also showed me a lot of love. They showed me they really want me to be a Razorback.”

Moore, 6-6, 220 pounds, and his family wrapped up their visit to Fayetteville shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday after Moore and his mother arrived shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Coach Eric Musselman and staff were very detailed about Moore’s strengths and weaknesses and went in-depth about what to expect when turning professional.

“They were telling me about some of the weaknesses, the actual weaknesses they see in my game,” Moore said. “Maybe some potential areas people could exploit in my game. Some things that if I came to their program, what other colleges would do against me and also broke it down to an NBA standpoint. Teaching me about the draft. Details about the draft and the contract and what parts of the NBA draft you’re guaranteed money.”

Memphis will get his next official visit on the Oct. 4-6 weekend. He’ll also attend the Tigers' Midnight Madness the Thursday before the weekend trip. He has official visits set to Texas A&M on Oct. 11-13 and Auburn on Nov. 1-3. He plans to set a date for a trip to Iowa State soon.

The trip to Fayetteville has Arkansas in his top three.

“It put them in the top three for sure,” said Moore, who wanted to keep the other two schools private for now. “They're most definitely in my top three just off of the coaching staff and the love they showed me.”

Moore averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for 17-under Woodz Elite during the highly competitive Nike EYBL regular season in the spring and summer.

Musselman and his staff also assured Moore that his life after basketball would be very good at Arkansas.

“Life after basketball, they told me my after my post-career I can always come back and finish my degree even if basketball doesn't go so well for me,” Moore said. “I’m not hoping for that, but anything can happen. If it does happen, I’ll always have a home back here and they’ll always still love me all the same.”

Moore said his mother was equally pleased with the trip.

“She loved it,” he said. “I think she was real pleased how in-depth the coaches were and how they broke everything down. She learned a lot as well on this visit.”