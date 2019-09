The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1709 Dennison St., residential, Jennifer Davenport, 6:11 a.m Sept. 13, 2019, property valued at $150.

• 1403 Rebsamen Park Road, commercial, Ricky McGan, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, property valued at $3,750.

72204

• 1723 S. Tyler St., residential, Tamara Stokes, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019, property valued at $2,312.

• 914 Jefferson St., residential, Valerie Jones, 8 a.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $2,750.

• 3815 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, William Hanson, 7:25 a.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $200.

• 2706 Tatum St., residential, Dorthy Robinson, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9 Bryn Mawr Drive, residential, Precious Lyones, 2 a.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.

• 9012 Tanya Drive, residential, Rosemary Blair, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019, property value unknown.

• 3612 Foster St., residential, Christopher Walls, 3 a.m. Sept. 18, 2019, property valued at $433.

• 3 Barbara Drive, residential, Jenifer Benitez, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, property valued at $1,830.

72205

• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, commercial, Ladetria Lambert, 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $1,220.

• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Drive, residential, Martha Johnson, 2 p.m Sept. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 603 Deerbrook Road, residential, Astan Phillips, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019, property value unknown.

• 23 Sun Valley Road, residential, Denzil Roland, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, property valued at $1,640.

72206

• 2020 S. State St., residential, Connie Davis, 8 a.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $3,601.

• 2620 Bishop St., residential, Jayla Washington, midnight Sept. 13, 2019, property valued at $850.

• 510 W. 17th St., residential, Patrick Manary, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, property valued at $600.

• 1023 W. 33rd St., residential, Clara Ellis, 3 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 521 E. 22nd St., residential, Stacy Johnson, 10:14 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019, property valued at $375.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Road, residential, Gino Dellapelle, 6 p.m. Sept. 15, 2019, property valued at $683.

• 14 Robinwood Drive, residential, Glenn Kubeczka, 11 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 7200 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Howard Drucker, midnight Sept. 9, 2019, property valued at $6,300.

• 38 Regency Circle, residential, Sam Howton, 12:56 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $950.

• 9805 Tamela Drive, residential, Harold Bell, 3:03 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 6 Potomac Court, residential, Barbara Flake, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $1,250.50.

• 8600 Dreher Lane, residential, James Jones, 3 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9209 Victoria Drive, residential, Anthony Yarbrough, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 7 Westminster Drive, residential, Tiffany Beene, 8 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019, property valued at $2,581.

• 3423 Arapaho Trail, residential, Andrew Corbit, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, property valued at $100.

72103

• 10425 Woodman St., residential, Michael McCann, 3 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, property valued at $600.

72211

• 11205 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Tanisha Franklin, 10:40 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 504 N. Beech St., residential, Jordan Seawood, 2 a.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $7,650.

• 112 E. 13th St., residential, Phillip Martin, 9:13 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $1,700.

72117

• 519 Gordon, residential, Michael Malott, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property valued at $700.

72118

• 4820 MacArthur Drive, residential, Juvenile Data, 1 p.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $38.

Metro on 09/22/2019