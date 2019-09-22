Cowboys shrug at huge spread

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greets Washington Redskins players on the field at the end of the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 31-21. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start that has them looking like the playoff contenders they figured to be as long as Ezekiel Elliott's preseason-long holdout ended in time, which it did.

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with the latest "elephant in the room" -- the rare dishonor of being 20-plus-point underdogs in an NFL game after one of the most dismal beginnings to a season in nearly 60 years.

Josh Rosen is replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback today at the Cowboys (2-0) after Fitzpatrick compiled a 39.9 passer rating, while the Dolphins (0-2) were outscored 102-10 through two weeks. No team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games.

Rosen, traded by Arizona after the Cardinals drafted him 10th overall in 2018 before changing coaches and taking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall this year, played the fourth quarter of last week's 43-0 loss to New England.

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick was asked about drops by receivers when he made the "elephant in the room" comment, while also mentioning the dismantling of the roster under first-year Coach Brian Flores.

The latest move, early last week, was sending disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh for a first-round pick. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills were shipped to Houston at the end of the preseason.

"A lot of this stuff, it's got to be talked about and put out there, and then you move on," Ryan Fitzpatrick said.

"That's kind of the way that it's been handled."

The Dolphins have been outscored by 49 and 43 points in their first two games -- the worst and third-worst regular-season defeats in franchise history. Don Shula coached Miami for 26 seasons and was never beaten so badly.

The Cowboys don't want to talk about whether they thought a 20-point spread in a pro game was even possible.

"That's for the bettors, I guess," receiver Randall Cobb said.

"The NFL is so tight, from the top to the bottom," center Travis Frederick said. "The difference in that is a couple of bad bounces, maybe a couple of interceptions. There's a really minute difference. From the outside, it might look bigger than that. But on the inside, it's a tight game."

The Cowboys haven't started a season with 400-plus yards and 30-plus points in each of their first two victories since 1978, back when going to the Super Bowl was a regular thing for them. This year, Dallas hopes to end a nearly 25-year stretch without advancing past the divisional round.

Prescott is trying to become just the third quarterback with at least three touchdown tosses and a passer rating of 120-plus in four consecutive games. His streak goes back to last year's regular-season finale. Russell Wilson had five consecutive for Seattle in 2015, and the now-retired Andrew Luck had four with Indianapolis last year.

Elliott is another step closer to full speed. The two-time rushing champion was right on his career average for touches (25) in the 31-21 victory at Washington. Thanks to a 27-yard carry on the last real play before a kneel-down, Elliott had his 20th career 100-yard game (111).

After spending almost the entire preseason working out in Mexico, Elliott has his most yards rushing through two games (164) in his fourth season.

"I did take care of business when I was gone, but that was expected," Elliott said.

Dolphins at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 22

SERIES -- Series tied 7-7; Cowboys beat Dolphins 24-14, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS COWBOYS (RK)

(31) 31.5 RUSH 151.0 (6)

(30) 160.5 PASS 333.0 (3)

(32) 192.0 YARDS 484.0 (2)

(32) 5.0 POINTS 33.0 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(32) 195.5 RUSH 99.0 (11)

(28) 316.5 PASS 263.5 (21)

(32) 512.0 YARDS 362.5 (18)

(32) 51.0 POINTS 19.0 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins are known for their undefeated 1972 season, the only one in NFL history. Well, the watch is on to see if they can finish on the other end of the spectrum at 0-16. Miami is the worst in the NFL in yards gained, points scored, rushing defense, total defense and points allowed.

Photo by AP/BRYNN ANDERSON

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) sets back to pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Photo by AP/BRYNN ANDERSON

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) walks the sidelines at the end of the second half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

