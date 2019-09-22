Democrats rally Iowa supporters

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With marching bands, drum lines, hundreds of yard signs and at least one firetruck, Democratic presidential candidates made a colorful and often loud pitch to Iowa Democrats on Saturday at the Steak Fry in Des Moines.

The event, a fundraiser for the Polk County Democratic Party, came as a number of candidates are facing an uncertain future in the race and are shaking up and ramping up their campaigns in an effort to break out of the pack.

With thousands of Iowa Democrats turning out despite ominous gray skies and intermittent rain, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., punctuating a summerlong buildup in Iowa, drew one of the most robust receptions.

To the chants of, "Pete, Pete, Pete," the once-little-known candidate began his speech by joking, "I guess I can cross out the part where it says my name is Pete Buttigieg."

From the stage at a sprawling riverside park in Des Moines, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who announced Thursday that she is going all-in on the state in hopes of a top-three finish, joked that "I'm moving to Iowa."

With just over four months until Iowans launch the 2020 Democratic nominating contest on Feb. 3, candidates have begun sharpening their contrasts, particularly with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is building a robust Iowa campaign.

But Saturday's sprawling political festival, featuring speeches by 19 candidates, was more about attempts at shows of strength and, for some, appeals to remain in the race.

On Saturday morning, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey warned that he may need to end his campaign if he's unable to raise $1.7 million by the end of the third fundraising quarter.

"This election is not an election about me; it's a team sport," Booker shouted. "And so I'm gonna call to you right now, I need everyone's help with my campaign."

Candidates worked to turn out their supporters in force. With 12,000 people attending the event, 9,000 of the tickets were provided by the campaigns. Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns competed for turnout, with both drawing well over 1,000.

Part festival, part organizing exercise, the daylong event has its roots in the efforts of former Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa, who began the event more than 40 years ago as a House member. Harkin served five terms in the Senate before retiring in 2015. The event was revived by the Polk County Democratic Party after Harkin's retirement.

At Saturday's event, Democrats of all ages and their families enjoyed the traditional steaks -- 10,500 were grilled by volunteers -- but also had the option to order from a food truck or visit a craft beer tent.

There was also artichoke salad and grilled chicken, which were hardly on the menu during the Harkin days.

The county's Democratic chairman, Sean Bagniewski, said the event has a "modern twist."

"That's the future of the party -- it's gonna be more women in positions of leadership, it's gonna be more people of color, and it's going to be more young people," he said.

What hasn't changed is the event's significance for the candidates. When Barack Obama marched into the 2007 Iowa event flanked by 1,000 supporters, skeptical Iowans were put on notice that he could win the state's caucuses. Bagniewski said that, as in 2007, Democrats are looking for someone who can show they have the organizational strength to win.

While Buttigieg and Biden have recently pressed Warren on whether she would propose raising taxes to pay for her universal health care proposal, both tried to avoid targeting their Democratic rivals on Saturday.

"I've got some good news, in only 135 days, you get to be the very first in the country to lead us away from the horror show, from this reality show," Buttigieg said.

Likewise, Biden continued his call for Americans to "pick our heads up, remember who we are: We are the United States of America."

