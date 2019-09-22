Hatchers to be honored at annual SpectacUALR

Greg Hatcher — the man behind the first Division 1 college wrestling program in the state — stands in front of members of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock wrestling team in their new facility, which bears his name. “When I was in college, I said if I ever made it, I’d sure give back a good percentage of whatever I made and so I’ve tried to do that,” says Hatcher, who, along with wife Lee, will be honored at Thursday at the university’s SpectacUALR fundraiser.

If you build it, they will come.

Kevin Costner's character heard a mysterious voice utter those words -- encouragement for creating a baseball diamond in his cornfield -- in the 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

This may not have exactly been the scenario that prompted Greg Hatcher to contribute to the creation of the new wrestling center named for him on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

But the Greg Hatcher Wrestling Center, born of Hatcher's $1.4 million gift to the university, has been built. And, the 25 student athletes making up the university's inaugural wrestling program have come. The fans are expected to follow.

"When I was in college, I said if I ever made it, I'd sure give back a good percentage of whatever I made and so I've tried to do that," says Hatcher, owner of the Hatcher (insurance) Agency. "And then I just love sports for kids, because that's where I learned discipline, competitiveness and just developed character ... working with others and being a good teammate and being a leader. So I just try to help kids' sports."

Has he ever.

Along with wife Lee, Hatcher, considered the "father of Arkansas wrestling," will be honored Thursday at SpectacUALR, the 11th annual benefit for Trojan Athletics. The event will take place from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center, 2801 S. University Ave. Silent and live auctions, cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres await guests, along with the chance to meet some of the more than 200 members of UALR's various sports teams. Proceeds go to fund athletics-related projects.

During a recent midday at the gleaming white wrestling center, a 16,000-plus-square-foot facility on the southern end of the campus, a couple of wrestlers are practicing their moves in the expansive center, popular music blaring in the background.

During a brief meeting there with a reporter, Hatcher opines that there's no tougher sport than this.

"There's no timeouts, no excuses, no substitutions," he says. "It's just you and the other guy out there. You have to be in the fittest shape of any sport. You have to be mentally tough, physically tough. And when you get out there and battle, there's no way out than to just fight. And once you learn how to do that," it's downhill from there.

"I always tell my staff, 'wrestle through it. When you get in a tough situation, wrestle through it.'"

Hatcher, who bought wrestling mats for Arkansas high schools to help them get their programs started, founded the Arkansas Wrestling Association. "Thanks to his generous support, Arkansas is the only state that has a Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA ( National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics), JUCO (junior college athletics) and a women's wrestling program in the country," according to online promotional material for SpectacUALR.

A graduate of Alma College in Michigan, Hatcher loves and has played nearly all sports. He has been a volunteer coach in various capacities since the age of 22.

"I don't think I've ever had a year off," he says, including the year he coached as a graduate assistant at the University of Notre Dame. "I've coached every sport at the competitive level except a couple ... I'm a bad golfer."

It's not hard to see that Hatcher has a special place in his heart for wrestling, which he did in his own high school and college days.

A SPORTS EVANGELIST

"This is the 14th college program that I've helped start -- the first Division I [program]. There hadn't been a Division I program added in 15-20 years, so now they're starting to come back. We lost a lot of wrestling when Title IX passed in '84, because there wasn't men's and women's wrestling. But now wrestling's really growing because we have women's wrestling. Arkansas became the 18th [state] to sanction high school wrestling. We have our inaugural women's wrestling season this year. And I'm going to see another college in about a month in Arkansas that's going to have men's and women's wrestling. ... So we've got another one coming up."

Conner Ward, a UALR wrestling-team member who hails from Shawnee, Kan., is grateful for Hatcher's getting him there.

"Mr. Hatcher, I mean, he's done everything for this program. He started it, he got the ground running, and really goes beyond our program. ... So [we] can't be grateful enough. He gave us a beautiful facility, he's given us a great coach."

That coach -- head wrestling coach Neil Erisman -- also has nothing but praise for Hatcher.

"When you talk about Greg, some words some to mind: selfless," Erisman says "He has a big heart, has passion for everything that he does. I think you see that in what he's done not just with this building, but for wrestling as a whole. He sees sports as an avenue to help young men and women become who they want to be, and he sees the opportunity that it creates.

"I think Greg really sees that with wrestling especially. Wrestling's a blue-collar, low income sport and most of our kids are -- almost 6 1/2 out of 10 that come through my doors alone, and every door -- they're first generation collegegoers in their family. So we're not just changing lives here, we're changing generations. And I think that's what Greg's about. You see it in everything he does; he puts his whole heart into it and he really does it right. Greg and his wife, they have a passion here and they have a passion to do right by other people .... This is not about them; this is about what it does for people."

READY FOR THE TAKEDOWN

This is the inaugural season for the wrestling team. The first home match will be Nov. 25. North Carolina, Virginia and Arizona State will all come here. Matches will be in the Jack Stephens Center.

Wrestling, with Hatcher's help, has grown rapidly in the state as well as surrounding states. The Jack Stephens Center has served as the venue for the High School State Championships. "We had about 3,000 here for that," SpectacUALR organizer Tyson Baldwin says. "So hopefully we can tap into getting those kids and their families to come out, along with our own regular base."

Meanwhile, those who'd like to see the wrestling center can tour it during its grand opening, set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and meet the student athletes.

"I've now gone to a couple of other facilities and I'll say this is probably one of the [finest] in the country," Baldwin says.

Hatcher says he and his wife are honored to be the honorees on Thursday, but for them it's all about helping the school raise money. And he has a bit of advice for others he'd urge to do the right thing:

"The more you help people, the better you feel. The only thing you can take with you when you're dead and gone is what you gave away. So you might as well start giving. Seems like the more you give the happier you are, the better things are."

