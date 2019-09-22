Highway accidents in state fatal to 7 people in 5-day span

Seven people died in five days last week in separate vehicle accidents across Arkansas, according to preliminary fatal crash reports.

Jason Dale McAteer, 38, of Camden, died Monday after his truck crashed into a bridge guardrail on Arkansas 274 in Calhoun County and flipped over the edge, an Arkansas State Police crash report said. The truck landed in a dry creek bed around 8:50 a.m., the report said.

New Edinburg resident Lisa Howard, 59, died Tuesday in a fiery four-car pileup on Interstate 530 near Pine Bluff, a report said.

Howard's vehicle, along with two others, caught fire after a tractor-trailer struck three vehicles, sending one off the road, before jackknifing in the middle of the interstate, the report said.

Two people also were hospitalized, state police reported.

Patricia Jones, 48, and Nancy Robinson, 26, were killed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after their vehicle went out of control in a curve on Arkansas 27 near Danville in Yell County, the report said.

The vehicle struck a tree after leaving the highway, killing the driver and passenger.

Road conditions were listed as dry and clear in the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday crashes.

Brandon Sykes died Thursday morning after losing control of his vehicle while changing lanes, leaving Interstate 30 in Little Rock and crashing into a tree, state police reported.

Sykes, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers listed in the report.

Road conditions on were listed as wet at the time of Sykes' crash.

Gilbert S. Watkins, 55, of Grapevine died early Friday morning after his vehicle ran off Arkansas 46 near Sheridan in Grant County and struck a tree, a report said. Road conditions were listed as dark and dry at the time of the 4:45 a.m. crash.

Giles D. Gober, 61, died Friday afternoon after losing control of his car on Arkansas 74 in Newton County and striking a concrete curb, a crash report said.

Gober, of Monroe, La., was the only listed occupant of the vehicle.

The road was wet when Gober crashed, the report said.

