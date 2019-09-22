• Nelson Wolff, a judge in Bexar County, Texas, called on Sheriff Javier Salazar to take steps to prevent future erroneous releases from the county jail after guards wrongly freed two inmates just hours apart last week, raising to at least 12 the number of mistaken releases this year.

• Brandon Shearer, 32, of Portage, Wis., was sentenced to nine months in jail after prosecutors said he killed a woman's 6-month-old dog with a roofing hammer because he was upset it had urinated and defecated in her house, with the judge also ordering Shearer to undergo anger management and counseling.

• Arnold "Butch" Amthor, police chief in Montgomery, N.Y., said conditions in an upstate New York home, from which the former owner had been evicted, were "horrific" after a work crew clearing the house found the remains of 89 cats, some in an open grave in the yard.

• Wendy Yanow, 63, the longtime treasurer of a Milwaukee investment club who was convicted of bilking club members, many of whom were her friends, out of more than $80,000 by stealing $50 monthly investments for 16 years, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison.

• Todd Darrell Briggs, 24, of Gray, Tenn., was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated arson after deputies said he doused his wife with rubbing alcohol and lit her on fire during an altercation at home.

• Darrin Fritz, 29, was arrested after police in Bakersfield, Calif., said they stopped her when they noticed she was struggling to push a stroller that did not have a baby inside, instead finding that it contained $6,000 worth of quarters authorities say Fritz stole from a home.

• Lee Andrew Gipson, 26, of Moss Point, Miss., who pleaded guilty to capital murder for the 2016 robbery and stabbing death of a longtime educator, 64-year-old Willie Clarence Williams, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Jerry Bausby, 43, who was convicted of sexually assaulting and suffocating his daughter, 18-year-old Daizsa Laye Bausby, who was found dead in a Kansas City, Mo., motel room, was sentenced to two life terms.

• Tony Barrett, 53, a former sheriff's office employee in Cannon County, Tenn., accused of stealing from the office's evidence room, was indicted on charges of theft under $1,000 and official misconduct.

09/22/2019