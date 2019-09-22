Interceptions key to Harding victory

MAGNOLIA -- It's becoming perilous for opposing offenses to attempt passes against the Harding University defense.

Or do much of anything.

The Bisons (2-1) defeated the Southern Arkansas Muleriders 31-0 Saturday night, their second consecutive shutout in Great American Conference play, and their pass defense once again played an integral part.

Senior free safety Jacory Nichols returned one third-quarter interception 60 yards for a touchdown, and strong safety Cade Pugh returned another intercepted pass 36 yards for a score -- in a span of 40 seconds -- giving the Bisons three touchdowns via interception return in two games.

Junior Cory Batie, who returned 2 interceptions for 152 yards during last week's 24-0 victory over Arkansas-Monticello, didn't partake in the interception festival Saturday night at Wilkins Stadium.

Harding (No. 23 in the AFCA Top 25) has not allowed a point since losing its season-opener 16-14 to Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 5.

The Bisons are yielding 5.3 points per game and 199.7 yards in total offense.

"Coming into the season ... I knew we were going to be really, really good on defense," senior defensive end Ben Trotter said. "I just didn't know where our ceiling was."

Harding's defense has scored three touchdowns and set up a field goal during eight scoreless quarters, overshadowing an offense that continues to churn out yardage, rushing for 287 yards per game, including 299 on Saturday night.

"Isn't that crazy?" Harding Coach Paul Simmons said of the back-to-back shutouts. "Unbelievable."

Harding didn't dominate as much statistically -- outgaining SAU 299-175 -- as it did physically, building a 10-0 halftime lead before scoring 21 third-quarter points.

SAU quarterback Hayden Mallory (8-20 passing, 121 yards, 3 interceptions) was replaced by Tristan Smith after suffering back-to-back third-quarter interceptions that were returned for Harding touchdowns.

Pugh's interception and return of a tipped Mallory pass made it 31-0 Harding with 4:31 to play in the third quarter.

Harding's offense, which accounted for 17 of the Bisons' points, had run more than twice as many plays (39 to 14) and had outgained SAU 212-41 before Nichols' 60-yard interception return put the Bisons up 24-0 with 5:11 to go in the third quarter.

Nichols' interception return for touchdown came when he stepped in front of Mallory's floating attempt to Jared Lancaster at the SAU 40.

Nichols, 5-6, 150 pounds, raced untouched through traffic to the end zone.

SAU, stymied from the start, took the second-half kickoff and drove 45 yards in 9 plays to reach the Harding 30, its deepest drive to that point.

Mallory completed 2 passes for 32 yards on the drive, and a 15-yard personal foul on Harding helped put the ball in field-goal range.

The drive stalled at the Harding 30, and Coach Bill Keopple sent in kicker Wilkerson, the hero of last Saturday's last-second victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

Wilkerson's 47-yard field-goal attempt was plenty long, but it drifted just wide with 10:56 to play in the third quarter.

"We moved it down there, missed a long field goal, and it went all to hell on us," SAU Coach Bill Keopple said. "To put it bluntly. Those interceptions for touchdowns, those are daggers."

Harding, which accumulated 152 yards of interception returns against UAM, added another 96 on 3 interceptions Saturday night.

It wasn't all defense.

Quarterback Preston Paden (14-80 rushing, 1 TD), fullback Cole Chancey (14-65), Tristan Tucker (7-43, 1 TD) and Malik Mathews (4-31 rushing) helped the Bisons play keepaway from an SAU offense that entered the game ranked second in total offense and points per game.

"They haven't gotten credit for it yet, but they are damn good on offense," Keopple said of the Bisons.

Trotter had one thing to say for 3-0 Henderson State, which leads the GAC in scoring and total offense and travels to Searcy on Saturday night.

"I hope they can watch this game, and see how passionate we play," Trotter said.

Simmons said playing with passion is the only way Harding can compete after losing their opener.

"Our backs are against the wall, no doubt," Simmons said. "We still have big visions of what we can do. We know another loss would be very damaging."

OUACHITA BAPTIST 31,

NW OKLAHOMA ST. 11

Brayden Brazeal completed 20 of 22 passes, threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Tigers (3-0) cruised to a victory over the Rangers (1-2) at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

Ouachita Baptist held Northwestern to 81 total yards in the first half, taking a 21-0 lead at the half.

Brazeal threw for 179 yards. He tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Allie Freeman to cap the game's opening drive. Brazeal's rushing TD came in the fourth quarter -- a 1-yard run that finished off a 13-play, 65-yard drive.

Freeman was Brazeal's top target, catching 11 passes for 94 yards. Hayden Waller was good for three catches for 46 yards.

The Tigers rolled up 247 yards on the ground with T.J. Cole running 12 times for a game-high 95 yards, including a 41-yard TD run with 2:52 left in the opening half.

Ouachita Baptist overcame three lost fumbles to win its 19th consecutive regular-season game.

HENDERSON STATE 27,

ARKANSAS TECH 21

Logan Moragne ran 11 times for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown in the third quarter, as Henderson State held off Arkansas Tech at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia.

Henderson State held Tech to a minus 2 total yards in the fourth quarter, allowing the Reddies (3-0) to escape with the victory. Tech turned the ball over on downs at its own 16 with 1:21 remaining. A 16-yard sack of Tech's Manny Harris by Antoine Roshell on second-and-3 effectively killed the Wonder Boys chances.

Henderson quarterback Richard Stammetti completed 24 of 39 passes for 247 yards. He threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Doug Johnson with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

Querale Hall ran for 72 yards and scored on a 3-yard run for the Reddies. Temo Martinez kicked field goals of 40 and 22 yards.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 44,

SW OKLAHOMA ST. 9

Arkansas-Monticello scored 21 points in the first 3:48 of the fourth quarter to put Southwestern Oklahoma away at Cotton Boll Stadium in Monticello.

Leading 17-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, Boll Weevils quarterback Caleb Canady connected with C.J. Parham for a 14-yard TD pass at the 13:59 mark to cap an eight-play, 67-yard drive.

Southwestern's following two drives ended with interceptions. Christian Jefferson returned an interception 19 yards to the Southwestern 28, setting up Logan Penn's 2-yard TD run with 11:29 showing. One play after the ensuing kickoff, Tyronne Brumfield returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown.

UAM rushed for 348 yards. Devontae Dean led the Weevils with 121 yards on 18 attempts, while Alex Day ran 12 times for 92 yards.

The Weevils scored three rushing touchdowns -- a 3-yard run from Stephen King on the first play of the second quarter, Penn's 2-yard run and Demilon Brown's 6-yard run with 5:17 remaining in the game.

