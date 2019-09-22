Mall reopens after SUV drives inside

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A suburban Chicago mall has reopened after a man drove an SUV into it and sent frightened shoppers and employees scurrying.

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg reopened Saturday, a day after the 22-year-old man drove in and plowed into kiosks and a clothing store. Nobody was seriously hurt or hit by the vehicle despite the panic that ensued.

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said investigators have not ruled out that the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, may be suffering from a medical condition.

An entrance to Sears has a boarded up facade where the car crashed through.

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the mall about 2:30 p.m. Friday while shoppers and store employees run for safety.

Jonathan Galingan, who manages a cosmetics store in the mall, told the Chicago Tribune that people were yelling “active shooter.” However, police quickly said on the municipality’s Facebook page that there was “no evidence of an active shooter situation.”

The FBI issued a statement saying it was assisting local law enforcement.