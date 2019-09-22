• The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award. The organization said Friday that Andrews will receive the award at an April 25 tribute event in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on TNT. Andrews' acting career has spanned several decades, and she won an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in Mary Poppins. She also starred in The Sound of Music and The Princess Diaries. Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through Mary Poppins and Julie Andrews' Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies. The 83-year-old actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the American Film Institute, joining stars such as Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. This year's honoree was Denzel Washington.

• Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to her native South Carolina, re-establishing a home base and fueling speculation that a return to politics is next on her to-do list. The 47-year-old former South Carolina governor, who left office in 2017 to join President Donald Trump's administration, closed Friday on a home on Kiawah Island, according to Alex Malloy, a spokeswoman for Kiawah Island Real Estate, which operates on the golf community near Charleston. Haley's office confirmed the purchase, saying her family would be splitting time between South Carolina and New York until her son graduates from high school next spring. "South Carolina has always been home for the Haleys, and they couldn't be more excited to return back to their family and friends in the Palmetto State," said Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton. Haley has been living in New York City since resigning her post at the end of 2018. This year, Haley joined the board of Boeing Co. and founded a nonprofit, and she will soon embark on a tour to promote a new book, a step taken by many on the road toward a presidential run. Neither Haley nor Trump gave a specific reason for her resignation, although the former governor was quick to tamp down any speculation she would mount a primary challenge to Trump in 2020. "I have given everything I've got these last eight years," she said in late 2018, referring to her six years as South Carolina governor as well as her time as the United States' ambassador to the U.N. "And I do think it's good to rotate in other people who can put that same energy and power into it." "No, I'm not running in 2020" for president, she added.

Photo by AP file photo

In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Nikki Haley is introduced at the Boeing annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum in Chicago.

