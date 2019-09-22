Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary James Mattis. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Pompeo; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif; former Secretary of State John Kerry. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

