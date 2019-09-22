NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 2 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)
LAST WEEK 1-6 receiving in loss to Ravens
SEASON 2-11 receiving in 2 games
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in victory over Jets
SEASON 1-4 receiving in 2 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 2-2 rushing in victory over Chargers
SEASON 2-2 rushing, 2-24 receiving in 2 games
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-11 receiving in loss to Cowboys
SEASON 2-19 receiving in 2 games
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-15 receiving in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 3-29 receiving in 2 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles in loss to Rams
SEASON 10 tackles in 2 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Chargers
SEASON 3 tackles in 2 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles in victory over Bengals
SEASON 8 tackles in 2 games
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Ravens
SEASON 2 tackles in 2 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 6-38.5 avg. in victory over Jets
SEASON 11-42.2 avg. in 2 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
SEASON 1 tackle in 1 game
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Raiders/LR Christian)
WR KEON HATCHER (Packers/Arkansas)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
DE CHRIS ODOM (Redskins/Arkansas State)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Patriots/Arkansas)
RB DAVID WILLIAMS (Lions/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
