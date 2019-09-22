NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 2 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 1-6 receiving in loss to Ravens

SEASON 2-11 receiving in 2 games

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1-4 receiving in victory over Jets

SEASON 1-4 receiving in 2 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 2-2 rushing in victory over Chargers

SEASON 2-2 rushing, 2-24 receiving in 2 games

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-11 receiving in loss to Cowboys

SEASON 2-19 receiving in 2 games

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-15 receiving in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 3-29 receiving in 2 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 5 tackles in loss to Rams

SEASON 10 tackles in 2 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Chargers

SEASON 3 tackles in 2 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in victory over Bengals

SEASON 8 tackles in 2 games

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Ravens

SEASON 2 tackles in 2 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 6-38.5 avg. in victory over Jets

SEASON 11-42.2 avg. in 2 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

SEASON 1 tackle in 1 game

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Raiders/LR Christian)

WR KEON HATCHER (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

DE CHRIS ODOM (Redskins/Arkansas State)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Patriots/Arkansas)

RB DAVID WILLIAMS (Lions/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)

