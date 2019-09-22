NFL capsules

Ravens at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 51/2

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 5-4; Chiefs beat Ravens 27-24 OT, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(1) 223.5 RUSH 72.0 (26)

(4) 318.0 PASS 405.5 (1)

(1) 541.5 YARDS 477.5 (3)

(1) 41.0 POINTS 34.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(1) 20.5 RUSH 105.0 (13)

(18) 254.0 PASS 262.5 (20)

(2) 274.5 YARDS 367.5 (19)

(4) 13.5 POINTS 18.0 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH It's important to note that Baltimore and QB Lamar Jackson have beaten Miami and Arizona, but still, no one could have predicted Jackson would be tied with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with 7 TD passes after two games.

Bengals at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 6

SERIES -- Bills lead 16-15; Bengals beat Bills 20-16, Oct. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. BILLS (RK)

(32) 29.5 RUSH 139.5 (9)

(2) 343.0 PASS 239.5 (18)

(11) 372.5 YARDS 379.0 (9)

(21) 18.5 POINTS 22.5 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. BILLS (RK)

(30) 165.5 RUSH 98.5 (10)

(16) 236.5 PASS 198.0 (6)

(25) 402.0 YARDS 296.5 (6)

(29) 31.0 POINTS 15.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bill were pretty atrocious on offense last season under rookie QB Josh Allen, but a corner may have been turned. Buffalo has topped 370 yards of offense in both games this season after doing that three times last year. Against a poor Bengals' defense, expect a three-peat.

Broncos at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 7

SERIES -- Broncos lead 7-6-1; Broncos beat Packers 29-10, Nov. 1, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(20) 92.5 RUSH 95.5 (19)

(15) 265.5 PASS 178.5 (26)

(16) 358.0 YARDS 274.0 (29)

(28) 15.0 POINTS 15.5 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(22) 125.5 RUSH 122.0 (19)

(4) 189.5 PASS 215.5 (11)

(10) 315.0 YARDS 337.5 (13)

(14) 20.0 POINTS 9.5 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH When respected defensive mind Vic Fangio took over as the Denver head coach, it was expected that pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb would run wild. After all, they combined for 26.5 sacks last season. If either get to Aaron Rodgers today, it will be the first sack from the duo in 2019.

Falcons at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 11/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 14-2; Colts beat Falcons 24-21, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. COLTS (RK)

(28) 65.0 RUSH 185.0 (2)

(9) 291.0 PASS 147.0 (32)

(17) 356.0 YARDS 332.0 (22)

(23) 18.0 POINTS 21.5 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. COLTS (RK)

(16) 110.5 RUSH 124.0 (20)

(1) 167.0 PASS 214.5 (10)

(3) 277.5 YARDS 338.5 (14)

(22) 24.0 POINTS 23.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts have stayed grounded since the unexpected retirement of QB Andrew Luck. The team's 370 rushing yards are the third most in franchise history after two games, and the most since 1971. RB Marlon Mack (45-225, 1 TD) is off to a great start.

Raiders at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- Vikings by 81/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 10-5; Vikings beat Raiders 30-14, Nov. 15, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(12) 113.5 RUSH 185.0 (2)

(22) 218.5 PASS 160.0 (31)

(22) 332.0 YARDS 345.0 (20)

(25) 17.0 POINTS 22.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(5) 63.0 RUSH 108.5 (15)

(32) 341.0 PASS 231.5 (13)

(26) 404.0 YARDS 340.0 (15)

(17) 22.0 POINTS 16.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders DE Benson Mayowa has 3½ sacks, the most for a Raider through two games since Anthony Smith had 6 in 1993. Mayowa needs 1 sack to top Maurice Hurst's team-leading total of 4 from last year.

Jets at Patriots

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 21

SERIES -- Patriots lead 65-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 38-3, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(25) 80.5 RUSH 111.5 (13)

(29) 162.0 PASS 310.5 (5)

(31) 242.5 YARDS 422.0 (5)

(30) 9.5 POINTS 38.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(11) 99.0 RUSH 37.0 (2)

(23) 273.5 PASS 209.0 (8)

(20) 372.5 YARDS 246.0 (1)

(14) 20.0 POINTS 1.5 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The circus has left town after 11 days, with the Patriots deeming WR Antonio Brown more trouble than he's worth. Expect WR Julian Edelman's production to begin a steady ascent after a quiet 10 catches for 134 yards without a TD in the Patriots' first two dominant wins.

Lions at Eagles

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 5

SERIES -- Eagles lead 16-15-2; Lions beat Eagles 24-23, Oct. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(16) 105.0 RUSH 86.0 (22)

(6) 303.0 PASS 275.0 (12)

(8) 408.0 YARDS 361.0 (14)

(17) 20.0 POINTS 26.0 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(20) 124.5 RUSH 42.5 (3)

(24) 281.0 PASS 340.0 (31)

(26) 405.5 YARDS 382.5 (22)

(11) 18.5 POINTS 25.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH For every five snaps last Sunday night, it seemed as if another Eagle playmaker was clipped. WR DeSean Jackson is definitely out this week, WR Alshon Jeffery is unlikely and TE Dallas Goedert is questionable. This would be an ideal time for the Eagles' No. 22 running game to pick up steam.

Panthers at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Cardinals by 2

SERIES -- Panthers lead 11-5; Panthers beat Cardinals 30-20, Oct. 30, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(24) 83.0 RUSH 66.0 (27)

(16) 264.5 PASS 302.0 (7)

(19) 347.5 YARDS 368.0 (12)

(15) 20.5 POINTS 22.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(25) 133.0 RUSH 149.0 (29)

(3) 186.0 PASS 309.5 (27)

(12) 319.0 YARDS 458.5 (31)

(23) 25.0 POINTS 25.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Call this the Texas A&M Transfer Bowl. Carolina QB Cam Newton is out, which means Kyle Allen starts for the Panthers. Allen and Arizona QB Kyler Murray were both members of the Aggies before transferring in 2015, with Allen going to Houston and Murray landing at Oklahoma.

Giants at Buccaneers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Buccaneers by 6

SERIES -- Giants lead 15-7; Giants beat Buccaneers 38-35, Nov. 18, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(8) 140.0 RUSH 110.5 (15)

(11) 280.0 PASS 181.5 (25)

(6) 420.0 YARDS 292.0 (26)

(26) 15.5 POINTS 18.5 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. BUCS (RK)

(18) 120.0 RUSH 68.5 (6)

(30) 321.0 PASS 235.5 (15)

(28) 441.0 YARDS 304.0 (8)

(30) 31.5 POINTS 22.5 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eli Manning era seems to be over for good, and rookie QB Daniel Jones takes over. The Giants' offense has moved the ball well, ranking sixth in the NFL in total yards. Jones' ability to run could help them capitalize when they enter the red zone.

Saints at Seahawks

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Seahawks by 41/2

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 8-7; Saints beat Seahawks 25-20, Oct. 30, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(17) 102.5 RUSH 111.5 (13)

(13) 274.5 PASS 217.0 (23)

(10) 377.0 YARDS 328.5 (24)

(19) 19.5 POINTS 24.5 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(27) 147.5 RUSH 57.5 (4)

(17) 249.5 PASS 287.5 (26)

(24) 397.0 YARDS 345.0 (16)

(27) 27.5 POINTS 23.0 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH What will the Saints do at QB without the injured Drew Brees? Coach Sean Payton did not commit to backup Teddy Bridgewater during the week, and there's a lot of love in the building for jack-of-all-trades QB Taysom Hill. It could make for an interesting mix.

Texans at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 3

SERIES -- Chargers lead 5-1; Chargers beat Texans 21-13, Nov. 27, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(5) 153.0 RUSH 131.0 (10)

(24) 185.5 PASS 298.5 (8)

(21) 338.5 YARDS 429.5 (4)

(15) 20.5 POINTS 20.0 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(23) 125.5 RUSH 148.5 (28)

(22) 270.0 PASS 209.0 (8)

(23) 395.5 YARDS 357.5 (17)

(16) 21.0 POINTS 18.5 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Philip Rivers has four consecutive games with 3 or more TDs vs. Houston. His 120.6 career passer rating against Houston is his second highest vs. any opponent. He's also averaging 298.5 yards passing through his first two games this season.

Steelers at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- 49ers by 61/2

SERIES -- 49ers lead 11-10; Steelers beat 49ers 43-18, Sept. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(29) 56.5 RUSH 178.5 (4)

(20) 228.0 PASS 235.0 (19)

(28) 284.5 YARDS 413.5 (7)

(29) 14.5 POINTS 36.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(22) 125.0 RUSH 73.0 (8)

(29) 320.0 PASS 232.5 (14)

(29) 445.0 YARDS 305.5 (9)

(28) 30.5 POINTS 17.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers' running game is thriving even with Jerick McKinnon out for the season and Tevin Coleman sidelined for a few weeks. Matt Breida ran for 121 yards last week and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert ran for 83 yards last week and is averaging 5.6 ypc.

Rams at Browns

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Rams by 31/2

SERIES -- Rams lead 12-11; Rams beat Browns 24-6, Oct. 25, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(7) 140.5 RUSH 86.0 (22)

(21) 224.0 PASS 274.5 (13)

(13) 364.5 YARDS 360.5 (15)

(7) 28.5 POINTS 18.0 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(9) 92.0 RUSH 108.0 (14)

(7) 201.5 PASS 192.5 (5)

(5) 293.5 YARDS 300.5 (7)

(9) 18.0 POINTS 23.0 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns' offensive line is struggling mightily, and facing a defensive front led by unblockable Aaron Donald is not a good scenario for curing what ails Cleveland. If Cleveland doesn't start protecting Baker Mayfield better, he won't make it through the season.

MONDAY'S GAME

Bears at Redskins

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Bears by 4

SERIES -- Redskins lead 26-23-1; Redskins beat Bears 41-21, Dec. 24, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(18) 99.5 RUSH 37.5 (30)

(28) 164.0 PASS 289.0 (10)

(30) 263.5 YARDS 326.5 (25)

(30) 9.5 POINTS 24.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(6) 68.5 RUSH 168.0 (31)

(12) 224.0 PASS 287.0 (25)

(4) 292.5 YARDS 455.0 (30)

(3) 12.0 POINTS 31.5 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH After the Bears had to endure heartbreaking kicking woes last season -- including the double doink against the Eagles in the playoffs -- K Eddy Pineiro has stabilized the position. He is 4 for 4 on field goals this season after making all 3 last week, including the game-ending 53-yarder to beat Denver.

Sports on 09/22/2019