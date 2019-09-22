'Not your normal freshman' lifts Auburn by A&M;

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t have flashy numbers in his first true road game Saturday, but he threw a touchdown pass in the No. 8 Tigers’ 28-20 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn was pleased with the performance of Bo Nix in a victory at Texas A&M on Saturday.

What made Malzahn even happier is that the freshman quarterback will likely be with him for a long time to come.

Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M to get a 28-20 win over the 17th-ranked Aggies.

"It's going to be a lot of fun to have him around in the future," Malzahn said. "I'll tell you that."

Nix didn't put up flashy numbers against the Aggies, but he looked poised and didn't make any big mistakes in his first true road game in front of a rowdy crowd of 101,681.

"He's got something special to him," Malzahn said. "He's not your normal freshman. We knew that when we recruited him. One thing that I like is the moment ain't too big for him."

Nix said knowing how strong Auburn's defense was and the preparation and advice he got during the week from the coaching staff helped him on Saturday.

"It was kind of easy to stay poised," he said.

Fellow freshman Joey Gatewood replaced Nix for a few snaps throughout the game and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter.

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0) were up 21-3 before A&M (2-2, 0-1) finally got going offensively in the fourth quarter. Mond cut the lead to 21-10 with his first touchdown pass early in the quarter before Auburn added a touchdown rushing. But the Aggies made a field goal before Mond connected with Ainias Smith on a 15-yard TD pass with just over two minutes left to get them to 28-20.

However, Auburn recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Mond had 335 yards passing but Texas A&M's previously solid running game was held to just 56 yards.

"We don't have a bad football team, we've just got to get them to play better and that's my job," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Auburn took an early lead when Nix handed the ball off to Whitlow who got it to Anthony Schwartz on a reverse that he took 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Seth Small missed a 47-yard field goal on Texas A&M's first possession and one from 52 to end the second quarter.

Gatewood's TD pass came late in the first quarter when he found John Samuel Shenker wide open in the end zone for the 6-yard catch that made it 14-0.

Mond connected with Jhamon Ausbon on a 41-yard pass on the last play of the first quarter. But A&M's offense stalled after that and the Aggies settled for a 33-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-3.

Freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 13-yard run to start the third quarter, but Daniel Thomas knocked the ball out of his hands at the end of the run and pounced on it to give Auburn the ball.

The Tigers took advantage of the turnover when Nix found Seth Williams on a 9-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 21-3.

Texas A&M's next drive was a mess with Mond being sacked and fumbling on first down. The Aggies recovered it, but Mond was sacked again on the next play. The Aggies were then penalized for delay of game and then for a false start to bring up third-and-30. Jacob Kibodi ran for 22 yards after that before Texas A&M had to punt it away.

Texas A&M's defense forced a punt on Auburn's next drive, but the Aggies managed just one yard on their ensuing possession and had to punt it right back.

The Aggies finally put together a nice drive early in the fourth quarter capped by a 27-yard touchdown reception by Quartney Davis that cut the lead to 21-10.

Auburn then ate up six minutes off the clock with a 12-play drive after that and added a touchdown on an 8-yard run by Whitlow that made it 28-10.

"That was the type of drive that wins the game on the road," Malzahn said. "That was the best drive we had all season."

No. 2 ALABAMA 49,

SOUTHERN MISS 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a victory over Southern Miss.

Tagovailoa had his second consecutive five-TD game and the Crimson Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with speedy Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III early. Ruggs had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended, with touchdowns of 45 and 74 yards in the opening nine minutes.

He finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder, then topped that after slowing down to catch the ball before accelerating to the end zone.

No. 4 LSU 66, VANDERBILT 38

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading No. 4 LSU to a romp over Vanderbilt.

LSU (4-0, 1-0) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth consecutive time. This marked the first meeting between these SEC charter members since 2010.

The Tigers scored their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. The 104 combined points tied South Carolina's 65-39 win over Mississippi State in 1995 for the fourth-highest scoring total in an SEC game that didn't go into overtime.

He became both the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three consecutive games. His 357 yards passing by halftime also was the most in school history.

Burrow hit 13 of his first 14 passes for 244 yards before throwing his second incompletion at 9:19 in the second quarter. He finished 25 of 34 and left the game early in the fourth quarter.

No. 9 FLORIDA 34,

TENNESSEE 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida beat slumping Tennessee.

Trask's first collegiate start was far from perfect, though. The fourth-year junior lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1)

But he did enough to overcome those miscues and lead Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th victory in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.

No. 23 CALIFORNIA 28,

MISSISSIPPI 20

OXFORD, Miss. -- Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but No. 23 California needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game's final play to defeat Ole Miss.

Cal (4-0) was in control until the final six minutes, when reserve quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss (2-2) on a late rally to wipe out a 28-13 deficit. Plumlee was stopped by Weaver for no gain on fourth down at the 1-yard line as time expired.

Garbers completed 23 of 35 passes for 357 yards, including TDs of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the third quarter, setting up the late defensive heroics.

Cal finished with 433 yards of total offense, including first-half touchdown passes by Garbers of 6 and 13 yards to Trevon Clark and Christopher Brown Jr.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 28,

KENTUCKY 13

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Kylin Hill rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a victory over Kentucky.

Mississippi State (3-1, 1-0) handed the ball to Hill 26 times in the game, taking some of the offensive pressure off freshman quarterback Garrett Schrader who started in place of injured senior Tommy Stevens, a Penn State transfer.

Schrader, who played the entire second half last week, threw for 180 yards and rushed for 125 yards in his first full game managing the offense.

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2) had 386 yards of total offense but found the end zone only once on a Kavosiey Smoke 2-yard run in the third quarter. Mississippi State consistently frustrated Mark Stoops' team late in drives, and the Wildcats could convert on only two of their four field-goal attempts.

MISSOURI 34,

SOUTH CAROLINA 14

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's defense scored the easy way and the hard way as the Tigers beat South Carolina.

Linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and safety Ronnell Perkins returned an interception 100 yards for another score for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0). South Carolina (1-3, 0-2) managed just 16 rushing yards and freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski committed two costly turnovers.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19 of 33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 17 times for 77 yards.

Sports on 09/22/2019