Perryville woman honored at Winthrop Rockefeller Institute

There was only one thing that held Molly Thomason back from pursuing her dream of being an Egyptologist: She really doesn’t like to be outdoors.

Instead, she’s satisfying her love of history by working at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton.

Thomason, the program assistant at the institute, has found her niche. She was honored in August with the 2019 Legacy Award for her dedication.

“I was very surprised; I was not expecting it at all. So many people here are deserving. We have a great group of people. Every department has someone who is dedicated. … It’s not just a job; they know we’re working toward something.”

She said the institute has core values, and based on those, “every quarter we nominate fellow employees, and senior staff picks someone for a Core Value Award. I’ve won a number of those over the years. Then they decided three years ago they would award one person a Legacy Award, a person they felt exemplified all the core values, is hardworking and a leader at the institute,” she said.

The honor comes with a certificate and a cash award.

Winthrop Rockefeller Institute Executive Director Marta Loyd said Thomason is a “highly valued employee and a wonderful person.”

“Molly was one of the first people I met when I came to the institute nearly six years ago. She is smart, customer-focused, a mentor to new employees and has a real can-do attitude,” Loyd said. “Molly exhibits all of our five core values here at the institute. … She believes in the mission, sees the possibilities for improving things, is a true team player, is honest and dependable, and finds joy in her work. I am grateful to be able to work alongside people like Molly who are always looking for ways to improve themselves and the world around them.”

The 38-year-old Thomason, who lives in Perryville, started at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute 13 years ago through an AmeriCorps environmental program housed at the institute and worked her way up.

The institute is on 188 acres, part of the former home and expansive cattle ranch owned by the late Gov. Rockefeller, who served two terms, 1967-71. The institute has an educational and conference center and includes a gallery, a gift shop and more.

“Because I am a history person — I love history — I had gone through school, and maybe Winthrop Rockefeller’s name was mentioned for a brief moment, but the impact he had on the state was never shown to me in school,” Thomason said. “When I got here, I read a letter he wrote to his son, more of a book, where he tells about his life experience. Reading that and about his family and how he spent his time in Arkansas, it was amazing to me that I’d never heard that.

“The mission of the institute just stuck with me.”

Thomason said that mission has evolved.

“It’s the idea that we bring the right people to the table to solve big problems for people throughout the state and beyond, and we provide a place for them to do that and a means to do that,” Thomason said. “That’s what the governor did when he lived here. He had the resources to bring top-notch people to the state. He would bring them to the mountain and figure out a way to solve [problems].”

Thomason grew up in Black Rock in Randolph County, where her father was a special-education teacher, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom to Thomason and her five siblings. Her mother was an avid reader and “always had books on King Tut around” that intrigued Thomason.

Thomason’s parents divorced, and when she was in the 10th grade, Thomason moved with her mother and younger siblings to Paragould and graduated from high school there. She then went to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway to major in history.

“I’d come here for a couple of school events, and I thought the campus was beautiful, and I loved Conway,” she said.

Thomason started down the path of majoring in secondary education to become a social studies teacher but decided that wasn’t for her. She figured a degree in history made sense, and she could always go back and get a teaching certification.

“Egyptian history is what took my interest. That was my area I was really into,” she said. “I thought the thing I wanted to do was be an Egyptologist who goes to Egypt and digs.”

Then she thought about being a research assistant for an Egyptologist, but “it’s specialized and competitive,” she said.

Thomason also figured out that she didn’t want to be outside and dig in the heat.

Instead of graduating from UCA, she went to the Netherlands for a semester in 2002 to study at UCA’s sister school in Maastricht.

She came back and attended UCA, but she didn’t finish her degree. A few months later, she heard about the AmeriCorps program as a way to get student loans paid. She worked in the historical homestead garden on the mountain, which was part of the institute.

“I am not an outdoors person, but it was the means to an end,” Thomason said. “They saw I could do better work as an assistant, and one of the people who was in charge [of the AmeriCorps program] at the institute, Sandy Davies, needed help.”

For the two years of Thomason’s term, she worked for Davies.

“Also, while I was up here, I picked up being a waitress at the restaurant,” she said. The restaurant has since closed.

Thomason said she quickly went from waitress to bartender to manager — then conference food-service manager.

“We worked as a team. Even though I worked at a restaurant, I felt like I was working for something bigger,” she said.

However, food-service hours are varied, and the job “wasn’t conducive to my lifestyle,” she said.

She also met her now husband, Drew, who worked at the institute then.

That’s when Thomason became a program assistant, in January.

In addition to hosting meetings on the mountain, “we help develop our own meetings based around things the governor would have championed as well. I work with two program officers, with the conference services and programs department, to make sure the meetings they plan go the way they’re supposed to go.”

It’s not all work and no play, she said. A former co-worker got her involved in an NFL fantasy football league.

“I was the only woman, at the time, in the league. I was around a bunch of men who had done it before. Growing up in Black Rock, we didn’t have a football team. I knew nothing about it. My husband loves football,” she said.

She was a fast learner about the sport, and “I found my competitive streak,” she said, laughing. Thomason is again the only female in the league.

She also likes to get involved in community service. She’s a graduate of the 2017 Leadership Conway County class.

“Even though I live in Perryville, I work in Conway County,” she said.

Thomason said she wants to take ideas she learned in the leadership class and apply them to Perryville. The small town was part of the Uncommon Communities program, sponsored by the institute. The economic-development and community program brings leaders from various cities together to work to improve the residents’ quality of life. Participants in the program, who have seminars on the mountain, are supposed to start a project in their communities.

“I’m not sure If I want to help start something new or keep up with something existing,” she said.

Thomason doesn’t regret not following a road leading to becoming an archaeologist.

“I realize, logistically, it wouldn’t have been for me,” she said. “I would have ended up unhappy. I read about when other people find things.

“One part about my job I love, because I work for multiple people. I get to see all the different sides of what they do and different topics.”

Thomason’s goal is to grow her skills in the program department and take on a bigger role someday.

“I just believe in what we’re doing, and I would love for this to be where I am for a while,” she said.

She also plans to finish her college degree in history, “fingers crossed,” and earn a master’s degree.

Thomason doesn’t plan to dig in ancient ruins in Egypt or anywhere else.

The history on the mountain is enough for her.

