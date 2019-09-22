Residents protest conditions at Little Rock apartment complex

Ely Frankley didn’t just protest for better quality housing for herself — she said she protested for her neighbors’ children who are feeling the effects of the mold that colors air vents in the apartments black.

Frankley, 32, and about 20 other people, most of them residents, gathered in front of the Spanish Valley Apartments in southwest Little Rock Sunday clutching signs and demanding better living conditions at the complex.

Residents have complained of mold, laundry facilities that don’t work, rat infestations, water faucets that must be turned on with pliers and other problems.

“I share the same story as other tenants,” Frankley said.

The Spanish Valley Apartments, a complex off Baseline Road, has nearly 300 units. It’s owned by AMG Realty LLC, an Illinois-based company. The company owns at least four other properties in Little Rock.

An email to an AMG representative about the protest was not returned Sunday evening.

But, in response to previous questions posed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding living conditions, Adam Glickman said in an emailed statement that problems with the apartment were not disclosed to the company when they bought it, and that the company needs time to fix them.

