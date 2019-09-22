Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Paper Trails Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Residents protest conditions at Little Rock apartment complex

by Ginny Monk | Today at 7:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bobbie Taylor (right), an organizer with Arkansas Renters United, stands with other protesters and residents on the sidewalk outside the Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, protesting poor living conditions at the Little Rock apartment complex. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Ely Frankley didn’t just protest for better quality housing for herself — she said she protested for her neighbors’ children who are feeling the effects of the mold that colors air vents in the apartments black.

Frankley, 32, and about 20 other people, most of them residents, gathered in front of the Spanish Valley Apartments in southwest Little Rock Sunday clutching signs and demanding better living conditions at the complex.

Residents have complained of mold, laundry facilities that don’t work, rat infestations, water faucets that must be turned on with pliers and other problems.

“I share the same story as other tenants,” Frankley said.

The Spanish Valley Apartments, a complex off Baseline Road, has nearly 300 units. It’s owned by AMG Realty LLC, an Illinois-based company. The company owns at least four other properties in Little Rock.

An email to an AMG representative about the protest was not returned Sunday evening.

But, in response to previous questions posed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding living conditions, Adam Glickman said in an emailed statement that problems with the apartment were not disclosed to the company when they bought it, and that the company needs time to fix them.

Read more in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT