Roadside blast kills 2 Afghan children

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A roadside bomb Friday in Afghanistan killed at least two children and wounded five other civilians in the southern Kandahar province, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's blast in Spin Boldak district. However, the Taliban are active in the province and have claimed earlier attacks.

Elsewhere, a blast caused by children playing with a piece of military ordnance killed a pregnant woman, said officials in the northern Parwan province.

Seven children and two other women were wounded, said Qasim Sangin, the head of a hospital. One child remained in critical condition.

An investigation found that the device was quite old, according to an official in the Parwan police chief's office. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Two explosions shook the capital, Kabul, on Friday night but caused no casualties, said Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the city's police chief. The capital faces near-daily attacks from insurgents.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks in Kabul.

Greeks nab suspect in '85 TWA hijacking

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek police said Saturday that they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multiday ordeal and included the slaying of an American.

Police said a 65-year-old suspect in the 1985 hijacking was arrested Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.

Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos, a police spokesman, said the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985.

The hijackers shot and killed U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members on the plane in stages during an ordeal that included making three stops in Beirut and two in Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.

The suspect was in custody Saturday on the Greek island of Syros but was set to be transferred to the Korydallos high-security prison in Athens for extradition proceedings, a police spokeswoman said. She said the suspect was a Lebanese citizen. The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing.

Police refused to release the suspect's name.

In Beirut, the Foreign Ministry said the man detained in Greece is a Lebanese journalist called Mohammed Saleh, and that a Lebanese Embassy official planned to try to visit him today.

However, several Greek media outlets identified the detainee as Mohammed Ali Hammadi, who was arrested in Frankfurt in 1987 and convicted in Germany for the plane hijacking and Stethem's slaying. Hammadi, an alleged Hezbollah member, was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 2005 and returned to Lebanon.

ISIS claims bus bomb fatal to 12 Iraqis

BAGHDAD -- The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Saturday for a minibus bombing in Iraq a day earlier, which killed 12 people outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala. The brief claim was carried by the group's Aamaq new agency.

The bombing was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the extremist group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017. The group's sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.

In the wake of the bombing, which also wounded five people, Iraqi forces have increased their presence and security measures around Karbala. Iraq's prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, said security forces detained a man suspected of leaving the bomb on the bus. The statement gave no further details about the suspect.

Speaker of Parliament Mohamad al-Halbousi expressed his frustration with the repeated "failures of intelligence agencies" to prevent such attacks.

The explosion occurred as the bus was passing through an Iraqi army checkpoint, about 6 miles south of Karbala in the direction of the town of al-Hilla.

Islands link with China after Taiwan split

BEIJING -- The Solomon Islands formed diplomatic relations with China on Saturday after breaking ties with rival Taiwan, giving Beijing another victory in its campaign to isolate the self-ruled island it claims as part of its territory.

The two governments announced in a joint statement they were forming diplomatic ties "in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples."

The Solomons broke relations Monday with Taiwan, leaving the island with fewer than 20 governments that recognize it as an independent country.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communist Party won a civil war on the mainland. They have extensive commercial ties but no official relations.

The communist Beijing government has used China's growing economic weight to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. The mainland government has threatened to attack if the island declares formal independence or delays talks on uniting the two sides.

