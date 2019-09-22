Buechele, SMU end streak vs. TCU, remain undefeated

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) runs the ball as Northwestern defensive lineman Eku Leota (53) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

FORT WORTH -- Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat No. 25 TCU 41-38, ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.

The Mustangs went ahead to stay after jumping ahead 15-0 in less than 10 minutes. Their last 4-0 start came when TCU and SMU were Southwest Conference rivals, and not long before crippling sanctions led to the NCAA's so-called death penalty when the Mustangs didn't even field a team in 1987 and 1988.

"When you play against a really good team and you find a way to win, and you do it on the road, it's gratifying," SMU Coach Sonny Dykes said, trying to stay focused on this year's team but knowing what a big deal the win over TCU and 4-0 start is for SMU fans.

TCU true freshman quarterback Max Duggan's third touchdown pass of the second half came with 3:37 left. The Frogs got the ball back a minute later after a three-and-out by SMU, including a snap that Buechele wasn't ready for that resulted in a 23-yard loss.

But after TCU Coach Gary Patterson opted against trying a 51-yard field goal attempt, Duggan's fourth-down pass never had a chance and SMU ran out the clock.

"We talked about it all week really, it was going to be a 60-minute football game," Dykes said. "Had an idea that it would kind of come down to the very end. I think our guys did a good job of preparing for that."

NO. 1 CLEMSON 52,

UNC-CHARLOTTE 10

CLEMSON, S.C. --Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdown passes and No. 1 Clemson won its 19th consecutive with an overwhelming victory against UNC-Charlotte.

Lawrence and the Tigers (4-0) put the first matchup between the two teams away in a hurry. Lawrence threw a 58-yard touchdown toss to Tee Higgins and K'Von Wallace scored on a 66-yard interception return to give Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes Lawrence came out of the game after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell on the first play of the second quarter.

Charlotte (2-2), which had been averaging 47 points a game, had no chance to rally against Clemson's defense.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE 76,

MIAMI (OHIO) 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as No. 6 Ohio State cruised to a victory over Miami (Ohio).

The Buckeyes (4-0), stunned by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety, only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass and then ran for a 7-yard score 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way, with backups mopping up throughout the second half.

Fields was efficient throwing again on Saturday, finishing 14 for 21 for 223 yards. Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and another to Binjimen Victor before taking a seat at halftime.

NO. 12 TEXAS 36,

OKLAHOMA STATE 30

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sam Ehlinger passed for four touchdowns and No. 12 Texas ended four years of frustration against Oklahoma State with a victory to open the Longhorns' Big 12 schedule.

Ehlinger had his third four-touchdown passing game of the season for the Longhorns (3-1, 1-0), who had lost four in a row to the Cowboys. Texas also had lost its last five home games in this series dating back to 2010.

The Texas defense held Oklahoma State's two big offensive weapons -- running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace -- mostly in check.

Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher coming into the night, ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns but averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Hubbard twice got stuffed short near the goal line on key drives for the Cowboys early and late.

Wallace, who came into the game tied for the national lead with six touchdown receptions, didn't find the end zone against the Longhorns and had just two catches in the second half.

Hubbard's second touchdown got the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) within a touchdown with 1:37 to play, but Texas recovered the onside kick and killed the clock when Ehlinger ran 29 yards on third down.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 35,

NO. 11 MICHIGAN 14

MADISON, Wis. -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a Big Ten victory over No. 11 Michigan.

Taylor had 143 yards and both scores in the first quarter, including a 72-yarder. He missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0) avenge a 38-13 loss to the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan's struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under Coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

PITTSBURGH 35,

NO. 15 CENT. FLORIDA 34

PITTSBURGH --Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 Cent. Florida.

The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF's 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play Coach Pat Narduzzi called the "Pitt Special" in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Pitt trailed by six when Pickett drove the Panthers to the UCF 3. Running back A.J. Davis took a direct snap with Pickett going in motion. Davis handed the ball to Matthews, who rolled to his right and hit Pickett in the end zone. UCF's last-gasp drive went nowhere.

Pickett completed 25 of 47 for 224 yards with a touchdown despite leaving briefly with a right arm injury. Maurice Ffrench and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins caught touchdown passes for the Panthers, who bounced back from an emotional loss to rival Penn State last week by withstanding a 31-point outburst from the Knights (3-1) in the middle of the game.

NO. 16 OREGON 21,

STANFORD 6

STANFORD, Calif. -- Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon won its Pac-12 opener for the first time since 2014 by beating Stanford.

The Ducks (3-1, 1-0) used an efficient day from Herbert and another smothering defensive performance to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal (1-3, 0-2). Oregon had lost 15 of its past 20 games away from Autzen Stadium.

Herbert finished 19 for 24 for 259 yards. He connected with Jaylon Redd and Breeland on scoring strikes in the first half and put the game away with a 24-yard pass to Breeland that made it 21-3 five plays after K.J. Costello was intercepted by Jevon Holland.

NO. 21 WASHINGTON 45, BRIGHAM YOUNG 19

PROVO, Utah -- Jacob Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and No. 22 Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers to coast to a victory.

The Huskies (3-1) totaled 470 yards on offense, with Eason completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. Aaron Fuller, his top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.

Zach Wilson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 42 passing to lead BYU (2-2).

NO. 21 VIRGINIA 28,

OLD DOMINION 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Zane Zandier returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, part of a dominant defensive second half, as No. 21 Virginia rallied past Old Dominion 28-17 on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Old Dominion's failed fourth-down try in its own territory set up Virginia's go-ahead score, a 7-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:16 to go for a 21-17 edge.

The Cavaliers (4-0) are off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2004. The Monarchs (1-2) have lost two in a row, both to in-state ACC opponents. They lost to Virginia Tech two weekends ago, a year after stunning the Hokies in Norfolk.

