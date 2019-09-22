MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

UCA finishes 10th in Indiana

The University of Central Arkansas finished 10th at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., on Saturday.

The Bears finished with 313 points. Northern Arizona won with 31 points, while Stanford (51) finished second and Iowa State (66) was third.

Jaron Hamilton led the Bears with a personal-best time of 25:46.2 on the 8,000-meter course.

Harding men victorious

Harding University defeated West Florida in a dual meet Saturday in Pensacola, Fla.

Individually, Harding sophomore Dylan Douglas finished the 8K course first in a time of 27 minutes, 40.38 seconds as the Bisons finished with 21 points. Junior Keneth Chelelgo placed second in 27:52.24, with freshman Jackson Pruim third in 27:54.09.

Freshman Zach Reed placed sixth in 28:12.64 and freshman Jean-Louis Bouric finished ninth in 28:53.32.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas tops in Indiana

The University of Arkansas won the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind, on Saturday with 49 points.

Stanford was second with 54, and Washington (66) finished third.

The University of Central Arkansas finished 10th with 317 points.

Arkansas' Taylor Werner won the individual title, running the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 24.6 seconds. Katie Izzo was third in 16:39. Devin Clark was seventh in 16:47 and Carina Viljoen was 10th in 16:55.

Gracie Hyde led UCA with a 63rd-place finish in 18:20.3.

Harding goes on road, wins

Harding University won the Argonaut Invitational in Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday.

Harding finished with 21 points, while West Florida was second with 40.

Harding freshman Nieves Megias won the race, finishing the 5K course in 20 minutes, 29.14 seconds. Sophomore Sydney Tabor was third (20:54.83), with freshman Molly Passmore placing fourth (21:08.71).

Freshman Madison Smith was sixth (21:15.62), and senior Sydney Sanders finished seventh (21:18.35).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon loses to Columbia College

Lyon College got shut out by Columbia College 5-0 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Lyon (3-4, 0-2 American Midwest Conference) was outshot 24-2 by Columbia (4-3, 1-0).

MEN'S SOCCER

Hendrix downs Louisiana College

Safin Atwall scored three goals and Ricky Barrientos scored twice to lift Hendrix College (2-6) to a 5-2 victory over Louisiana College on Saturday in Conway.

Hendrix won the game despite being outshot 16-15. Josh Neuman made eight saves for the Warriors.

Ozarks blanks Rhodes

Jackson Rogers and Alain Claude scored in the first half to help the University of the Ozarks beat Rhodes College 2-0 on Saturday in Memphis.

Ozarks (4-1-1) had 11 shots on goal.

Drew Mott assisted on both goals. Goalkeeper Logan Valestin recorded the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon wins at home

Lyon College defeated Lindenwood-Belleville 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9 on Saturday in Batesville.

Michayla Shanks led Lyon (10-5, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) with 19 kills, 11 digs and 4 blocks. Kendra Kelley had 15 digs. Gracen Ratliff had 10 kills and 2 blocks. Ellie Embry had 22 assists and Kaitlyn Jackson had 19.

SAU drops 2 in Alabama

Southern Arkansas University (2-9) lost 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 to West Alabama and 25-23, 20-25, 25-11, 25-7 to Augusta at the West Alabama Invitational in Livingston, Ala.

Against West Alabama, Morgan Gross led SAU with 10 kills. Morgan Schuster had 21 assists and 10 digs.

In the Augusta match, Gross had 13 kills. Schuster had 27 assists and Alana Perez had 20 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/22/2019