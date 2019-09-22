Police Beat

Suspect said to nap on stranger's couch

A North Little Rock man is accused of breaking into a Sherwood house Friday night and taking a nap on the couch, according to an arrest report.

A Sherwood man arrived home Friday and found a man asleep on his couch, the report said. The homeowner called Sherwood police, who arrived, found the intruder still asleep on the couch and arrested him, the report said. The suspect was identified as Christopher Taylor, 33.

Police said the intruder had removed an air-conditioning unit from a window in the home on the 500 block of E. Beverly Drive and crawled inside.

Taylor was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Saturday facing charges of residential burglary and criminal mischief, according to the jail's roster.

Mom held after boy spotted near traffic

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday after her 5-year-old son reportedly was left home alone and nearly wandered into traffic before a neighbor pulled him away from the road, a report said.

The neighbor looked for Marcia Regina Langley, 47, for five hours before calling the police to report her son had been left alone, the report said. The neighbor told police that the child almost walked into traffic near 1502 Green Mountain Drive, near an apartment complex, before she caught him.

Officers arrested Langley on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Saturday without bail, the jail's roster showed.

Police say car held drugs; pair arrested

A Bryant couple was arrested Friday after police pulled over an impaired driver and reported finding heroin hidden beneath a baby's car seat and needles in the front seat, police said.

Little Rock police arrested Krista Leighann Shepard, 34, and Nicholas Scott Shepard, 32, after a 911 caller said someone was driving erratically on Interstate 430, the report said.

Officers said Krista Shepard was changing lanes improperly when police pulled behind her vehicle and that her pupils appeared to be constricted. The report said that Nicholas Shepard, who owned the car, had scales, needles and a bag of heroin the the vehicle. The heroin reportedly was hidden beneath a car seat in which a small child sat.

Both were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the reports. Krista Shepard also faces charges of driving while intoxicated and improper lane change. Nicholas Shepard also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, and several warrant charges.

Nicholas Shepard was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Saturday evening. Krista Shepard was not listed in the jail's roster.

Metro on 09/22/2019