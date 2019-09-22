A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy walks around the Old Skool Sports Bar and Grill, the scene of a shooting early in the morning, north of Lancaster, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Lancaster County Sherriff's Office said in a statement that the agency was investigating a fatal shooting that also injured several people. (Jessica Holdman/The Post And Courier via AP)

Two men slain in shooting at S.C. bar

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Two men were fatally shot early Saturday at a South Carolina sports bar and eight other people were wounded, authorities said. A suspect was being sought.

The shooting occurred in Lancaster, a community about 45 miles south of Charlotte, N.C. Coroner Karla Deese told news outlets that the dead have been identified as Henry Lee Colvin, 39, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Aaron Harris, 38, of Kershaw, S.C.

Authorities said four other people with injuries were airlifted to medical facilities after the shooting and that four others received treatment for noncritical injuries. An 11th person had minor injuries received in a fall while attempting to flee the gunfire, officials said.

The shooting broke out at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill.

"I believe it was one person targeting another," Sheriff Barry Faile said at a news conference Saturday. "Unfortunately, we had 10 victims that got shot."

Investigators have identified a person of interest "but no one is in custody at this time," Faile told reporters. "We're doing all we can to locate this person."

Damage extensive in Texas flooding

BEAUMONT, Texas -- The widespread damage in the Houston area from one of the wettest tropical cyclones in U.S. history came into broader view Saturday, as floodwaters receded to reveal the extent of the cleanup that lies ahead for many communities and homeowners.

Hundreds of homes and other buildings in the region, extending eastward from Houston and across the Louisiana border, were damaged by Imelda, as the one-time tropical storm slowly churned across the region, dumping more than 40 inches of rain in some spots and being blamed for at least five deaths.

Officials in Harris County, which is home to Houston, were trying to determine if millions of dollars in uninsured losses were enough to trigger a federal disaster declaration, Francisco Sanchez, a spokesman for the county's Office of Emergency Management, said Saturday.

Authorities raised the storm's death toll to five, saying it is believed to have killed a 52-year-old Florida man who was found dead Thursday in his pickup along Interstate 10 near Beaumont, which is near Texas' border with Louisiana. Jefferson County spokeswoman Allison Getz said that although floodwaters seeped into Mark Dukaj's truck, investigators don't think he drowned, though they do believe his death is storm-related.

Several schools in the Beaumont area were damaged by floodwaters and two are closed indefinitely as officials evaluate the extent of the damage, the Beaumont Enterprise reported.

Kennedy clan grandson sets Senate run

BOSTON -- U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III formally declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Saturday, becoming the first member of the Kennedy political dynasty to run for the upper chamber of Congress from Massachusetts since Edward Kennedy in 1962.

The Democrat spoke to supporters gathered in a community center during a kickoff event in East Boston, where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.

"Donald Trump has forced a long overdue reckoning in America, and how we respond will say everything about who we are," Kennedy said. "We have to take on the broken system that gave rise to him in the first place -- the outdated structures and old rules, the everyday oppressions and injustices that hold our people back."

Joe Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who was attorney general in the White House of his brother John F. Kennedy and was a senator running for the Democratic presidential nomination when he was assassinated in 1968. John F. Kennedy had been assassinated five years earlier, in 1963.

The 38-year-old Joe Kennedy will face 73-year-old incumbent Sen. Edward Markey in next year's Democratic primary.

Texas site again to take migrant families

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency soon will resume detaining migrant families at a Texas facility outside San Antonio, clearing the way for the agency to detain hundreds of additional parents and children.

President Donald Trump's administration had stopped holding families at the Karnes County Residential Center in the spring, saying it was unable to transport migrants there because of a record influx of families at the border.

But, after a decline in apprehensions in the summer, officials said in a statement Saturday that they will revert the center "back to a family residential center in the near future."

Officials had said earlier that they expected the facility to return to exclusively detaining families after a few months.

The Karnes County center has most recently been used to hold about 700 women, and intake has been temporarily suspended, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Richard Rocha said in the statement.

Current detainees can expect to be transferred to other facilities, he said.

The Karnes County center can house up to 830 parents and children, according to Geo Group, the private contractor that runs the facility.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 09/22/2019