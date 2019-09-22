Washington news in brief

Womack testifies on budget process

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., appeared before the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of overhauling what he called a "broken budget process."

Also testifying was U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

The lawmakers were co-chairs of last year's Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, which looked for ways to update and improve the system.

That committee heard from academics, think tank members and high-profile lawmakers, including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Ultimately, committee members came up with a set of proposed changes, including switching to biennial budgeting while continuing with yearly appropriations. They also called for the House and Senate budget committees to hold an annual hearing on the "fiscal state of the nation."

The package failed to receive the supermajority vote required for passage.

While the previous effort fell short, the former Rogers mayor urged colleagues to keep trying.

"My goal is to get something enacted into law that improves our process," Womack said.

Incremental change is OK, he said.

"Since it is football season, I would encourage you to obtain some first downs, rather than throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown," he said. "The Joint Select Committee work product represents a bipartisan and bicameral step forward for incremental reform."

Russellville airport lands $1.6M grant

The Russellville Regional Airport is receiving nearly $1.6 million in federal funds, three members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation announced Friday.

The grant money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"The investment will be used for infrastructure and safety improvement projects, including a runway overlay, which will improve the runway pavement strength, and upgraded runway lighting," according to a news release announcing the award.

The Federal Aviation Administration will disburse the money.

In the release, U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Dardanelle said the grant would boost safety at the airport.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who also lives in Rogers, called the airport "a vital transportation center."

Russellville Regional Airport Director Keith Frazier said rehabilitating the runway will make it "safer and stronger."

He also portrayed it as good for the environment and for area residents.

"The upgrade of the lighting system to LED lights will provide an energy savings to the city and ultimately the taxpayer. This entire project of over $1.5 million will be at zero tax cost to the taxpayers of Russellville," he said.

Trump-team email backs fossil fuels

Democratic presidential candidates have been warning about the dangers of global warming. On Friday, millions of protesters urged world leaders to make climate change a priority.

Leaders of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, on the other hand, called for the continued use of traditional fuel sources.

In an email with the subject line "Democrats Aim to Destroy Arkansas' Economy," they stressed the importance of oil, coal and natural gas.

In a written statement, Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there would be consequences if the U.S. weaned itself off carbon-emitting fuel sources.

"This would devastate workers in Arkansas where the fossil fuel industry supports more than 77,000 jobs," she said.

Democratic presidential candidates, on their websites, argue the shift to cleaner energy would bolster the economy while also preserving the planet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says the shift would "create high-quality, middle-class jobs in cities and towns across the United States."

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also foresees new jobs while promising to aid Americans hurt by the transition, "including those currently employed in the fossil fuel industry."

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the Green New Deal would "avert climate catastrophe and create 20 million jobs."

Other Democratic candidates have made similar predictions.

