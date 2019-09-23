1 shot after Northwest Arkansas standoff

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO Police tape
One man was shot Monday after a standoff with police in Lowell.
The Benton County sheriff's office SWAT team and negotiator went at 1 p.m. Monday to assist Lowell police and parole officers with a man who had barricaded himself inside a home, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, office spokeswoman.
The SWAT team entered the home to arrest the man after several attempts to communicate with him, Jenkins said.
The man was shot as result of his actions, she said, but she declined to give further details or the man's name.
The man was taken to an area hospital, Jenkins said.
The Arkansas State Police will handle the investigation concerning the shooting, Jenkins said.
