$2M in funds planned for conservation projects in Buffalo National River watershed

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 2:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Eden Falls flows on May 3, 2019 at Lost Valley near the Buffalo National River west of Ponca. - Photo by Flip Putthoff

Private funds and a planned contribution from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's discretionary funds will go toward conservation projects in the Buffalo National River's watershed, Hutchinson announced Monday.

The Nature Conservancy and the Buffalo River Foundation have collectively pledged $1 million toward the new Buffalo River Conservation Committee, created by executive order Monday morning.

Hutchinson also intends to use $1 million from his discretionary fund toward the committee, pending legislative approval.

The committee will provide grants for conservation projects supporting the river's state- and federally approved watershed management plan.

Committee members include the secretaries of or designees of the department of agriculture; energy and environment; parks, heritage and tourism; and health.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

