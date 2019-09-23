Sections
Air permit approved for Chinese paper mill in Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:03 p.m.

Arkansas environmental officials have approved an air permit for a Chinese company's $1.8 billion paper mill that has been delayed by President Donald Trump's trade dispute with China.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved the permit for Sun Paper's mill in Arkadelphia. It sets emissions limits for the facility.

The plant will produce liner board for cardboard boxes.

Sun Paper Consultant Ray Dillon says design engineering can now begin, but a construction date hasn't been set. The project was first announced in 2016. Dillon says it will be further delayed unless the trade dispute is resolved.

Stephen Bell, the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, says a delegation from Clark County is traveling to China next month to meet with Sun Paper.

