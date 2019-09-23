Mother arrested after baby left in shopping cart at Arkansas Walmart, police say

A Bryant woman was arrested Saturday afternoon, police said, after reportedly leaving her two-month-old baby in a shopping cart at Walmart.

Lessie Marhanka, 22, faces charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the Bryant Walmart Saturday regarding a child left behind in a cart. They arrived to find the baby in the care of a witness, and officers determined the mother left the baby behind after pushing the cart into a corral.

Marhanka had also left behind her wallet, so police were able to contact her and her husband. The couple came back to the store, police said, and Marhanka was “upset.”

Officers found the woman in possession of four white prescription pills and took her into custody. The Arkansas Department of Human Services was notified, and the baby was checked out at Saline Memorial Hospital before being released into the grandmother's custody.