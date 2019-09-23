Astros win 3rd AL West title in a row

Houston’s George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Angels reliever Jose Suarez during the fourth inning Sunday in Houston. It was Springer’s third home run of the game, and the Astros went on to win 13-5 to clinch their third consecutive American League West title.

HOUSTON -- George Springer hit a career-high three home runs, Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th victory and the Houston Astros clinched their third consecutive AL West title in grand fashion, routing the Los Angeles Angels 13-5 on Sunday.

A crowd at Minute Maid Park that was cheering from Verlander's first pitch got even louder as Springer homered three times in the first four innings. The Astros kept breaking away and improved to 102-54, a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for the best record in the majors.

After the final out, the Astros held a bouncing group hug in the middle of the diamond and posed for a team picture. It hasn't been determined who they will face in the playoffs as they try for their second World Series championship in three years.

"You can't ever take the first goal for granted," Verlander said. "I know everybody says we're going to win the World Series, but you can't do that without this first. So, step one complete. Now we have the divisional round coming up and we'll ... prepare for that and try to win 11 games."

Manager AJ Hinch spoke to the team in the clubhouse as the players broke out the bubbly and began a spraying celebration.

Springer, the MVP of the 2017 World Series, had two chances to tie the big league record for home runs in a game. He popped up with the bases loaded in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh.

Verlander (20-6) yielded 6 hits and 2 runs in 5 innings to reach 20 victories for the second time in his career and the first since winning the AL MVP and Cy Young Award in 2011 when he went 24-5 for Detroit. This year's AL Cy Young front-runner struck out five to leave him six strikeouts shy of becoming the 18th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000.

The 36-year-old righty has fanned 288 this season, second most in his career and second in the majors behind teammate Gerrit Cole.

Verlander, who leads the AL with a 2.53 ERA, is the first Astros pitcher to win 20 games since Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) went 20-8 in 2015 when he won the Cy Young.

The Astros won their ninth division title. They took the NL West in 1980 and 1986, the NL Central in 1997-99 and 2001 and their three most recent titles in the AL.

Springer homered on his first three at-bats to help Houston take a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. The Astros added six runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Alex Bregman to make it 10-2.

"The first at-bat was huge just because we're all waiting to get the lead so we can feel like we're going to clinch," Hinch said. "George does it within the first couple of pitches. He followed it up with a couple more homers ... our vibe was really good today. We wanted to celebrate today."

ORIOLES 2, MARINERS 1 Chris Davis enjoyed an uplifting moment in an otherwise dreary season, hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to carry host Baltimore past Seattle in the Orioles' final home game of the season.

YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Luis Severino struck out nine over five scoreless innings for his first victory of the season, and New York hit three home runs as it beat visiting Toronto in its regular-season home finale.

RED SOX 7, RAYS 4 Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run home run and Boston beat playoff-contending host Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Willi Castro hit his first major league home run, one of four connections by Detroit in its victory over visiting Chicago.

TWINS 12, ROYALS 8 Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sano connected twice and host Minnesota powered past Kansas City.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3 Willie Calhoun hit two of the Rangers' five home runs and visiting Texas slowed Oakland's wild-card push with a victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, REDS 3 Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and New York gave its faint playoff hopes a boost with a victory over host Cincinnati.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3 Three relievers each gave up an extra-base hit in a seventh-inning meltdown, and visiting Washington's streak of 11 consecutive victories against Miami ended.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 1 Rookie Logan Webb allowed only 2 hits and 1 run in 6 innings, Evan Longoria drove in two runs with two hits and San Francisco beat Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and host Atlanta.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3 Eric Thames hit two home runs, the Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning and Milwaukee beat visiting Pittsburgh to match Washington atop the NL wild-card standings.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4 (10) Rookie Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run home run with no outs in the 10th and host San Diego beat Arizona to give interim manager Rod Barajas his first victory since taking over for the fired Andy Green.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 4 Huyn-Jin Ryu hit a home run and pitched seven solid innings while Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam as Los Angeles reached the 100-win mark with a victory over visiting Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

