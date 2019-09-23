Cards rally in 9th, clinch playoff spot

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated the franchise's first postseason berth in four years with a champagne toast in the visitor's clubhouse.

It was another sweet finish.

Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Cardinals clinched a playoff spot by rallying past the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Sunday for their first four-game sweep at Wrigley Field in almost a century.

"Just relentless on our guys' part," Manager Mike Shildt said. "That's the way we play baseball. That's the way we compete."

NL Central-leading St. Louis qualified for October for the first time since it won the division in 2015. It also stayed three games ahead of Milwaukee.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Cardinals, who came back for a 9-8 win Saturday on consecutive home runs by Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.

This time, Chicago Manager Joe Maddon sent a dominant Yu Darvish (6-8) back to the mound to go for his first complete game since 2014. But the result was the same in the Cubs' fifth consecutive one-run loss and sixth consecutive overall.

"If you just play back the tape, it's almost unbelievable that it turned out this way," Maddon said.

Pinch hitter Jose Martinez sparked the winning rally with a leadoff triple that glanced off the glove of leaping center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

Dexter Fowler followed with a sacrifice fly, tying it at 2. After rookie Tommy Edman singled and stole second, Goldschmidt hit a grounder down the third-base line to put the Cardinals in front for good in the Cubs' rainy home finale.

Miles Mikolas pitched 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball and Tyler Webb (2-1) got the last out of the eighth for the victory. Andrew Miller worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Nicholas Castellanos hit his career-high 27th home run for Chicago (82-74), which dropped four games back of the Brewers for the second NL wild card. The Cubs finished with a 51-30 home record after losing their last six games at Wrigley.

It was the first four-game series sweep for St. Louis (89-67) at Chicago's famed ballpark since May 1921.

"It kind of seems that we've got the magic going," Edman said. "At any point, we know we're not out of it."

