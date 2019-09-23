Fatal shooting in Hot Springs investigated

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen
Hot Springs police on Monday night reported the death of a male gunshot victim.
At around 6 p.m., officers with the department responded to a shooting at 133 Chapel St., a news release states. The officers found the male with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The investigation is ongoing.
